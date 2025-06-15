Air India pilot’s last words moments before aircraft crashed to the ground revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final words of the pilot of the Air India flight that crashed have been revealed, providing new details about the final moments before the aircraft went down.

Indian aviation officials have confirmed the pilot issued distress calls before the Gatwick-bound flight crashed in Gujarat state on Thursday (12 June), killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college hostel in a residential area of the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday. One passenger survived.

“Thrust not achieved... falling... Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” the pilot said moments before the aircraft began losing height and erupted in a fireball.

There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the aircraft. They included 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian, Air India said.

open image in gallery The Gatwick-bound flight crashed and killed 241 people on board shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad ( AP )

Authorities have now started to hand over the remains of the victims of one of India’s worst aviation disasters after identifying some through DNA tests.

Rajneesh Patel, an official at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, said authorities have so far identified 32 victims through DNA mapping and their families were informed. He said the remains of 14 victims were handed over to relatives.

Grieving families were anxiously waiting outside the hospital mortuary as authorities worked to complete formalities and transfer the bodies in coffins into ambulances.

open image in gallery Police and ambulance outside of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where bodies of Air India crash victims are being identified and handed over ( Namita Singh/The Independent )

Many relatives have expressed frustration at the slow pace of the identification process. Authorities said it typically takes up to 72 hours to complete DNA matching and they are expediting the process.

Alongside the formal investigation, the Indian government has set up a high-level committee to examine the causes leading to the crash.

The committee will focus on formulating procedures to prevent and handle aircraft emergencies in the future, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday.

Air India and the Indian government are looking at several aspects of the crash including issues linked to its engine thrust, flaps, and why the landing gear remained open as the plane took off and then came down.

open image in gallery Air India and the Indian government were looking at several aspects of the crash ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Authorities have also begun inspecting Air India’s entire fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said.

Eight of the 34 Dreamliners in India have already undergone inspection, Mr Kinjarapu said, adding that the remaining aircraft will be examined with “immediate urgency.”

On Friday, Investigators recovered the 12-year-old plane’s digital flight data recorder, or the black box, from a rooftop near the crash site.

There are currently around 1,200 of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft worldwide and this was the first deadly crash in 16 years of operation, according to experts.