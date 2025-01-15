Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yoon Suk Yeol has become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested by law enforcement agents, after his compound was finally breached on Wednesday by officials investigating his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Anti-corruption investigators launched a pre-dawn operation – their second attempt to arrest Mr Yoon – triggering almost a three-hour-long standoff with the president’s supporters and more than 3,000 police officers.

Later on Wednesday hundreds of law enforcement officers entered the presidential residence in Seoul, and the agency declared he had been successfully detained.

open image in gallery South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon ( KOREA POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Yoon has been holed up in his Hannam-dong residence for weeks as he avoided a summons by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and vowed to “fight to the end”.

In a defiant video message filmed before he was escorted to the headquarters of the anti-corruption agency, Mr Yoon claimed he had decided to comply with the arrest warrant but that the “rule of law has completely collapsed in this country”.

Mr Yoon said he agreed to appear before the CIO to avoid any “unsavoury bloodshed” and that doing so does not mean the investigations against him are legitimate.

open image in gallery A supporter of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wipes tears during a rally to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul ( AP )

open image in gallery Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol gathered in huge numbers to block investigators from arresting the president ( AP )

“When I saw them break into the security area using firefighting equipment today, I decided to respond to the CIO’s investigation – despite it being an illegal investigation – to prevent unsavoury bloodshed,” Mr Yoon said in a statement.

His lawyer Seok Dong-hyun echoed these sentiments in a post on Facebook, saying that the president had agreed to leave his residence and meet investigators to prevent a “serious incident”.

The South Korean president threw the country into political turmoil after he declared martial law on 3 December, claiming that he was acting against an “anti-state” opposition that was using its legislative majority to thwart his agenda.

The anti-corruption agency is leading a joint investigation with the police and military to determine whether Mr Yoon’s declaration of martial law constitutes an attempted insurrection.

Authorities now have 48 hours to question Mr Yoon, after which they can seek a warrant to detain him for up to 20 days or release him.

open image in gallery A police officer sets up a ladder to climb over a wall of buses at the entrance of the presidential residence ( YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery A motorcade believed to be carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following his arrest drives down a road, in Seoul ( REUTERS )

Some supporters were visibly upset outside his residence following the president’s arrest, expressing anger at the investigations against him. Others who had gathered to protest against Mr Yoon broke into celebration and clapped as he was taken away in a motorcade.

Wednesday’s dramatic scenes unfolded with anti-corruption investigators and police officers approaching Mr Yoon’s hilly compound early in the morning. Initially, police used ladders to climb over rows of buses positioned by the presidential security service to block entry.

The officers eventually gathered near a metal gate adorned with a gold presidential emblem. Joined by Mr Yoon’s lawyer and chief of staff, they accessed the compound through a side security door.

Later, the presidential security service removed the barricading vehicles inside the gate as thousands protested nearby, braving sub-zero temperatures.

Mr Yoon, 64, has already been suspended and stripped of his presidential powers after he was impeached through a vote in parliament, with an acting president now in place.

The Constitutional Court began a separate impeachment trial on Tuesday to decide if Mr Yoon should be permanently removed from office, but he did not attend that hearing.