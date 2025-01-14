Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial begins in South Korea in his absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The impeachment trial of Yoon Suk Yeol began on Tuesday in the constitutional court in the absence of the suspended South Korean president who declared and quickly revoked martial law last month, leading to political turmoil.

According to his lawyers, Mr Yoon will not attend the hearing due to concerns for his personal safety, as investigators attempt to detain him on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

The hearing, scheduled for 2pm local time, takes place exactly one month after the National Assembly voted to impeach Mr Yoon following his brief imposition of martial law on 3 December.

Mr Yoon faces possible removal from office, with the court required to decide within 180 days, and a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection is underway. Authorities are pursuing an arrest warrant after Mr Yoon ignored a summons for questioning.

For weeks, Mr Yoon has remained barricaded within his hillside compound in Seoul, shielded by his presidential security service team, while hundreds of his supporters have gathered outside the gates, pledging to defend him.

While Mr Yoon’s team claims his absence from court is due to detention threats, discussions are ongoing to facilitate his questioning without a direct confrontation.

In Mr Yoon’s absence, the hearing on Tuesday is expected to conclude quickly, local media reported. By law, if Mr Yoon is absent again from the next session scheduled for Thursday, the court may proceed with deliberations on the case without his presence.

Mr Yoon’s lawyers have also called for the exclusion of one of the eight justices, Chung Kye-sun, from the trial, arguing that her previous role as leader of a progressive law research society could compromise the fairness of the ruling.

The court is expected to decide on this request during Tuesday’s hearing.

In another development on Tuesday, the police, the anti-corruption agency of South Korea (Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials) and the presidential security service met to discuss executing a detention warrant for Mr Yoon.

The meeting followed speculation that investigators would attempt to detain Mr Yoon again this week after a failed attempt earlier this month. However, the meeting reportedly yielded few results.

“We requested the cooperation of the Presidential Security Service for the safe and peaceful execution of the warrant, and are waiting for its response,” the police said.