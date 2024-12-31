✕ Close Moment Jeju Air plane skids along South Korea runway before crash

Families of the 179 people killed in the Jeju Air disaster have been camping out at the airport as they demand answers over the deadliest crash in South Korea’s history.

Hundreds of family members are still camped out at the Muan International Airport to see the bodies of their loved ones.

Some, who have lost generations in the crash, jostled and argued with officials, angry that they’ve still not been able to see the bodies.

One official told the crowds they are unable to view the deceased as their bodies were “very badly damaged”, according to the BBC.

Authorities have confirmed that all 175 passengers, as well as four of the six crew, were killed in the incident. The only two survivors were crew sitting at the back of the plane at the time of the crash.

Experts said it seemed unlikely a bird strike would have been the sole cause of the landing gear malfunctioning.

Australian airline safety expert Geoffrey Dell said: “I’ve never seen a bird strike prevent the landing gear from being extended.”