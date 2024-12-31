South Korea plane crash latest: Grieving families camp out at airport as experts doubt bird strike theory
Jeju Air’s passenger plane smashed into a concrete wall after an emergency landing at Muan international airport in South Korea
Families of the 179 people killed in the Jeju Air disaster have been camping out at the airport as they demand answers over the deadliest crash in South Korea’s history.
Hundreds of family members are still camped out at the Muan International Airport to see the bodies of their loved ones.
Some, who have lost generations in the crash, jostled and argued with officials, angry that they’ve still not been able to see the bodies.
One official told the crowds they are unable to view the deceased as their bodies were “very badly damaged”, according to the BBC.
Authorities have confirmed that all 175 passengers, as well as four of the six crew, were killed in the incident. The only two survivors were crew sitting at the back of the plane at the time of the crash.
Experts said it seemed unlikely a bird strike would have been the sole cause of the landing gear malfunctioning.
Australian airline safety expert Geoffrey Dell said: “I’ve never seen a bird strike prevent the landing gear from being extended.”
Jeju Air stock hit record low
Shares of South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air hit their lowest on record yesterday, after the deadliest air crash in the country killed 179 people.
Jeju Air shares traded down 8.5 per cent after falling as much as 15.7 per cent earlier in the session to 6,920won (£3.74), the lowest since they were listed in 2015.
The share slide yesterday wiped out as much as 95.7bn won (£51.9m) in market capitalisation.
Bird strike, concerete wall - Questions over South Korea’s deadliest plane crash
Investigators are examining bird strikes, whether any of the aircraft’s control systems were disabled, and the apparent rush by the pilots to attempt a landing soon after declaring an emergency as possible factors in the crash, fire and transportation officials have said.
All 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall. Two crew members were pulled out alive.
Officials have also faced pointed questions about design features at the airport, particularly a large dirt-and-concrete embankment near the end of the runway used to support navigation equipment.
The plane slammed into the embankment at high speed and erupted into a fireball. Bodies and body parts were thrown into surrounding fields and most of the aircraft disintegrated in flames.
South Korean officials say the embankment was built according to standards, and that there are similar features at other airports including in the US and Europe.
But many experts said its proximity to the end of the runway defied best practices and likely made the crash far more deadly than it may have been otherwise.
The runway design “absolutely (did) not” meet industry best practices, which preclude any hard structure like a berm within at least 300m of the runway’s end, John Cox, chief executive of Safety Operating Systems, told Reuters.
US investigators and Boeing officials join Jeju Air crash probe
A team of investigators from the US and officials from aircraft manufacturer Boeing joined the on-site probe of the Jeju Air plane crash at the Muan international airport.
A member from the US Federal Aviation Administration, three experts from the US National Transportation Safety Board and four representatives from Boeing have joined South Korean investigators, Seoul’s transport ministry said.
“South Korean and US investigators discussed the schedule procedures and specific areas of focus for the investigation,” Joo Jong-wan, head of aviation policy at the transport ministry, told reporters.
A Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people skidded down the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, December 29, before crashing. Yonhap news agency, citing firefighting authorities reported that, except for the two rescued, all the missing passengers are presumed dead and search efforts have now shifted to recovering the bodies. The aircraft appeared to land without its landing gear deployed as it touched down on the tarmac, skidding and veering off the runway before slamming into a wall and bursting into flames. Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital of Bangkok, was landing shortly after 9am (0000 GMT) at the airport in the country’s south, South Korea’s transport ministry said.
Aviation specialists question how a collision with birds could have been the sole cause of such a crash
Black box retrieved but families are told bodies of victims may never be found
South Korean officials are struggling to determine what caused a deadly plane crash that killed nearly 180 people on board, with the nation saddened, shocked and ashamed over the country’s worst aviation disaster in decades
Boeing’s reputation for safety was especially tarnished by the 737 Max crashes
