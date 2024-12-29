Death toll rises to 85 as plane veers off runway in South Korea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 85 people were killed after a passenger plane veered off a runway at a South Korean airport on Sunday and rammed into a concrete wall, marking one of the country’s worst aviation disasters.

Preliminary reports suggest the Jeju Air passenger plane’s front landing gear failed to deploy as the plane with 181 people aboard was seen skidding across the airstrip with its landing gear closed at the Muan airport, 290km south of the capital Seoul.

The death toll is expected to rise as at least 85 people, including 46 women and 39 men, died in the fire, reported South Korea’s National Fire Agency. It said the fire at the site of the plane collision was almost doused but the emergency team was still trying to rescue people from inside the plane.

A passenger and one crew member have been rescued from the tail of the plane and are reported to have sustained mid to severe level injuries. The agency said it has deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire.

Visuals of the crash showed the plane landing on its belly, leaving a trail of grey smoke as the landing gear remained shut. The plane, engulfed in thick pillows of black smoke, collided head-on with a concrete wall at the end of the strip.

open image in gallery People watch the news regarding the plane crash at Seoul station ( Getty Images )

The time of the crash was confirmed as 9.03am local time, the transport ministry said.

Emergency officials have said they are examining the cause of the fire as initial signs showed the plane’s landing gear likely malfunctioned.

The plane was returning from Bangkok and included two Thai nationals, officials from the transport ministry said.

This marks one of the deadliest aviation disasters in South Korea and a large-scale air disaster after 1997 when a Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing all 228 people on board.

Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the accident and said she had ordered the ministry of foreign affairs to provide assistance immediately.