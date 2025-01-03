South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol evades arrest after six-hour standoff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korean investigators failed in their attempt to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol after encountering resistance from the impeached president’s security and supporters during a dramatic day that deepened the country’s political crisis.

A six-hour standoff ensued after the presidential security service confronted a joint team from the police and the Corruption Investigation Office that had arrived to detain Mr Yoon shortly after 7am on Friday.

In the end, the investigators left without the president.

“Execution of the arrest warrant was virtually impossible due to the continued standoff,” the Corruption Investigation Office, which is leading a joint investigation with police and military against Mr Yoon, said.

“Future measures will be decided after a review. We express our deepest regret over the suspect’s refusal to comply with legal procedures.”

The standoff deepened the political crisis that has paralysed South Korea and seen two heads of state impeached in less than a month.

The crisis was sparked by Mr Yoon’s botched attempt to impose martial law on 3 December.

open image in gallery Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol gather as members of the Corruption Investigation Office and police officials wait to enter the presidential residence to arrest the impeached president ( EPA )

The attempt to arrest Mr Yoon came three days after a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant sought by prosecutors investigating whether the president’s shortlived declaration of martial law amounted to insurrection.

The warrant, valid until 6 January, was approved after Mr Yoon ignored multiple summons to answer charges of insurrection and abuse of power, accusations that his lawyers called “unlawful”.

open image in gallery Supporters of impeached Yoon Suk Yeol lie down on the ground during a protest rally outside the presidential palace in Seoul ( AP )

As the presidential security continued to stand in the way of the investigators carrying the arrest warrant, hundreds of Mr Yoon’s supporters camped outside, shouting slogans and raising banners that read “stop the steal”.

After the investigators left, the protesters broke into a celebration. “We won,” they chanted.

The investigators said they were outnumbered by a “human wall” of around 200 security personnel and that there were “various small and large scuffles” during the standoff.

open image in gallery Supporters of impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally ( AP )

Nearly 2,700 security personnel were deployed outside Mr Yoon’s residence on Friday, state news agency Yonhap reported. They prevented about half of the 150 police and CIO officials from entering the presidential compound, and blocked the rest just inside the gate.

The defence ministry confirmed the investigators had passed a military unit guarding the palace grounds before coming up against the security service.

The security service, which guards the residence itself, declined to comment.

Seok Dong Hyeon, a lawyer for Mr Yoon, said the bid to detain the president was "reckless" and showed an "outrageous discard for law”.

Mr Yoon’s legal team filed a challenge to the warrant on Thursday arguing that it could not be executed at his residence as the law protected locations potentially linked to military secrets from search without the consent of the person in charge.

Mr Yoon’s declaration of martial law on 3 December plunged the country into a political crisis, leading to widespread protests and impeachment of not only the president, but also his acting successor Han Duck Soo. The crisis also affected diplomacy and rattled financial markets.

The martial law decree, the country’s first in 40 years, ended after just six hours when the National Assembly voted to withdraw it, despite attempts by armed soldiers to prevent them from voting.

Prosecutors on Friday filed insurrection charges against army chief Park An Su, appointed the martial law commander during the shortlived declaration, as well as Special Forces Commander Kwak Jong Geun, Yonhap reported.