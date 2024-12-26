South Korea’s opposition submits motion to impeach acting president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea’s opposition party on Thursday submitted a motion to impeach acting president Han Duck Soo over his refusal to fill three Constitutional Court vacancies.

It was initially reported the Democratic Party had decided to delay submitting the motion until later this week, but spokesperson Yoon Jong Kun confirmed the bill would be submitted today.

“We have decided to exercise patience, taking into account the sentiments of the people, and wait until the 26th to determine whether our demands are met,” DP floor leader Park Chan Dae said.

The court is set to review rebellion charges against impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law on 3 December.

Since six of the nine judges on the court must vote to formally remove Mr Yoon from office, a full bench is crucial. But three seats are currently vacant.

The court plans to start pretrial hearings on Mr Yoon’s case soon.

After Mr Yoon was impeached by the parliament and suspended from office, Mr Han, the prime minister, took over as the acting president.

The parliament backed three nominees for the Constitutional Court on Thursday, but Mr Han has yet to formally appoint them.

Mr Park said there was no room for negotiations regarding the investigation of Mr Yoon. Mr Han’s stance “left us no other option but to interpret it as his intention to continue the insurrection by delaying proceedings”, Mr Park told the media, adding that they would “initiate impeachment proceedings against Han”.

South Korea’s acting president Han Duck Soo speaks at the government complex in Seoul on 26 December 2024 ( AP )

The opposition claims that only a simple majority in the 300-member National Assembly is needed to impeach Mr Han, as this is the threshold for a cabinet member.

The ruling party argues that a two-thirds majority is necessary since Mr Han is currently acting as president.

If Mr Han is impeached, finance minister Choi Sang Mok is likely to take over as new acting president.

Mr Yoon has avoided questioning over the rebellion charges and blocked investigations into his office.

The impasse between Mr Yoon’s conservative party and the liberal opposition has stalled governance in South Korea, disrupted diplomacy, and unsettled financial markets.

Additional reporting by agencies.