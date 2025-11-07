Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters on Friday, the South Korean military said, one day after Pyongyang decried American sanctions on its banking officials accused of laundering money for the country’s nuclear weapons programme.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they tracked a missile that flew cross-country after it was launched from an inland area in the western county of Taekwan, near the border with China.

The suspected short-range ballistic missile travelled a distance of about 700km.

South Korean and US surveillance systems detected preparations for the launch and tracked the projectile in flight, the military said.

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi said the missile likely landed in seas outside the country's exclusive economic zone, but didn't cause any damage.

South Korea and Japan did not provide further details, with Seoul saying its military was analysing the details of the launch.

This was North Korea’s second missile launch in less than three weeks. The first took place ahead of US president Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

TV screen shows file footage of a North Korean ballistic missile launch at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea ( AP )

It was also the 10th missile test this year. One of the tests involved a new solid-fuel rocket engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile in September that the North’s leader Kim Jong Un described as a “significant change” in the country’s nuclear force projection.

The latest test came after the North warned the US of unspecified countermeasures following Washington’s sanctioning of the bankers saying such “threat and blackmail” would go against the prospect of bilateral dialogue.

The US recently sanctioned eight people and two entities for allegedly laundering money from cybercrime and IT worker fraud schemes to pay for the North Korean nuclear programme.

“By doing so, the US administration showed to the full its stand that it would be hostile towards the DPRK to the last,” Kim Un Chol, vice minister for US affairs at the foreign ministry, said, using the country’s official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Hopes rose that Mr Trump would hold a summit with Mr Kim after the US president arrived in the region last month. South Korea’s intelligence agency said North Korea was appearing to prepare for a potential meeting. Mr Trump repeated his willingness to sit down Mr Kim, but no meeting took place. Later Mr Trump said he was willing to return to the region to meet Mr Kim.

North Korea, which usually confirms the success of its missile tests, is yet to report the test launch.