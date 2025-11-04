Kim Jong Un is one step closer to meeting Donald Trump
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to meeting US President Donald Trump, according to South Korea's spy agency.
- The National Intelligence Services (NIS) believes Kim will engage in dialogue with the United States when conditions are met.
- Kim previously stated he would meet Trump if the US dropped its “absurd obsession with denuclearising us” and accepted “genuine peaceful coexistence”.
- Donald Trump also expressed openness to a meeting during his recent Asia tour, though it did not materialise due to his schedule.
- North Korea has reportedly been preparing for dialogue with the US behind the scenes, following a previous historic meeting where Trump stepped into North Korea.