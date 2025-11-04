Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to meeting US president Donald Trump and could seek to set up a summit for March next year, South Korea’s spy agency said on Tuesday.

Mr Kim has previously said he would be willing to meet Mr Trump if the US dropped “the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence”.

“The (National Intelligence Services) NIS believes that Kim Jong Un is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States and will have contact with the United States in the future when conditions are met,” lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun told the media after a briefing by the South Korean spy agency.

In September, the North Korean leader said that there was “no reason for us not to sit down with the United States”, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

During his recent trip to Asia, Mr Trump also said he was open to meeting the North Korean leader. “I would. If you want to put out the word, I’m open to it,” the US president told reporters onboard Air Force One.

Mr Trump had said talks with Mr Kim could feature as part of his Asia tour, which included stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Later on he suggested it had not proved feasible due to his busy schedule. Mr Trump told reporters: “We’ll come back, and we’ll, at some point in the not-too-distant future, meet with North Korea.”

