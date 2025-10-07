The weapons North Korea is likely to unveil at massive military parade this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea is set to display some of its latest and most advanced military hardware on Friday during a parade in Pyongyang marking the founding of its ruling party.

Kim Jong Un’s show of force celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea comes at a time of growing strategic allegiance with China and Russia and following another massive military parade in Beijing last month, where Kim, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met as a trio for the first time.

Analysts expect Friday’s pre-dawn parade to include a showcase of North Korea’s next-generation inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) – the Hwasong-20 – and a series of hypersonic weapons, marking a significant leap in its strategic capabilities.

For the first time in years, the parade will be marked by the attendance of senior foreign officials from Russia, China, and Vietnam, signalling Pyongyang’s strengthened alliances and international backing.

On Monday, North Korean state media confirmed the participation of Chinese, Russian and Vietnamese dignitaries in the parade, without revealing exactly when it would take place.

State media said China’s premier Li Qiang will visit from 9 to 11 October, leading a delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea. The United Russia Party chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a close aide to Mr Putin and former president of Russia, will also attend, alongside Vietnam’s Communist Party chief To Lam.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the opening ceremony of the Defence Development 2025 military exhibition in Pyongyang ( AFP via Getty Image )

"There are signs of North Korea preparing for a military parade involving tens of thousands of people, which our military is closely monitoring," Col Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), said in a regular press briefing.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff also said they have observed the movement of vehicles and certain military equipment, though they did not disclose further details.

North Korea’s military parades are as much a global muscle-flex as they are a celebration for domestic consumption. This year, Pyongyang is also expected to showcase a series of hypersonic weapons designed to threaten US naval forces in the region, analysts cited by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said.

open image in gallery ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

North Korean hawks and analysts widely expect Kim to unveil the “next-generation” Hwasong-20, which would be powered by a new solid-fuel rocket.

It was on 2 September 2025 that North Korea revealed the first information about Hwasong-20. Days later, Kim personally supervised a high-thrust solid-fuel rocket engine test, describing it as “a significant change” in the modernisation of North Korea’s strategic nuclear forces.

According to state media, it was the ninth and final test in the missile’s development cycle. Photographs released by North Korean outlets showed what appeared to be the warhead of the Hwasong-20.

While the engine tests were reported as successful, the new missile has yet to be tested operationally.

North Korea opened an arms exhibition in Pyongyang this weekend and Kim issued a direct warning to the US, saying North Korea will allocate special assets to key targets in direct response to the buildup of US forces in South Korea.

“I believe our enemies should be concerned about the direction their security environment is evolving,” Kim said. North Korea “will undoubtedly develop additional military measures” to respond to the US military buildup, he added, without elaborating further.

North Korea’s Hwasong-11Ma and Hwasong-16B missiles – both shown at its latest defence expo – are also likely to be displayed at the parade.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Choe Hyon destroyer Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at undisclosed location, North Korea. ( AP )

The Hwasong-11Ma is a variant of the Hwasong-11 short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs). It is designed to be launched from a 10-wheeled transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) that can carry two missiles simultaneously.

It is unclear whether the Hwasong-11Ma is fully operational, tested, or still in a development phase. The demonstrations so far are from exhibitions.

The Hwasong-16B is a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) with a hypersonic glide warhead. North Korea conducted the third test launch of the missile in January this year.

Kim last month attended the “Victory Parade” in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat at the end of WW2. Kim arrived in Beijing with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, and rubbed shoulders with China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by the North Korean government, from right, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 ( KCNA via KNS )

The visit was significant as the reclusive leader rarely travels abroad and it was the first time he attended a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule.

The parade comes as US president Donald Trump and new liberal South Korean president Lee Jae Myung have repeatedly expressed their hopes to restart denuclearisation talks with North Korea. North Korea has shunned diplomacy with the US and South Korea since Kim’s earlier round of talks with Trump collapsed in 2019.