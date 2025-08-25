Trump tells South Korean president he’d like to reconnect with dictator Kim Jong Un: ‘Very great relationship’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to rekindle his friendship with the millennial dictator who has illegally assembled a nuclear arsenal while his own country remains starving and isolated under decades of economic sanctions.

Trump told South Korean President Lee Jae Myung he would like to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un after the South Korean leader noted that North Korea had “developed further its nuclear and missile capabilities” during the four years Trump was out of office after having lost the 2020 election.

After Lee said he hoped Trump would “usher in a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula,” the American president replied: “I will do that, and we'll have talks. He'd like to meet with me.”

“He didn't want to meet with Biden because he had no respect for Biden, but we look forward to meeting with him, and we'll make relations better,” he said.

“Kim Jong Un and I had a very great relationship… and still do,” Trump added.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder ( REUTERS )

The president also suggested that he would be attending this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Seoul and said he could “sneak away” to “do something” to aid relations between North and South Korea, which have remained in a technical state of war since the 1950s.

“I get along great with Kim Jong Un and whatever I can do, having to do with South Korea and getting people together,” he said.

Kim, 41, has led the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea since the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011.

During his time as the country’s supreme leader, he has pushed to increase North Korea’s illicit nuclear program and ballistic missile program with the aim of gaining the ability to attack western nations such as the United States.

He has persisted in doing so despite multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for denuclearization of the entire Korea Peninsula.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader when he met with Kim in Singapore in June of 2018. The two leaders met a for a second summit in Hanoi in March 2019, and in June 2019 Trump made history when he met with Kim for a short period at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.

The American leader became the first U.S. president to set foot in the DPRK when he briefly crossed the border separating the two Korean nations at Kim’s invitation.

At the time, Trump invited Kim to visit the U.S. “when the time is right” but since then there has been very little in the way of talks between Washington and Pyongyang.