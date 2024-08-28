Japan Typhoon Shanshan latest updates: One killed in landslide as fierce storm sees nearly a million evacuated
Hundreds of flights cancelled and factories closed as Typhoon Shanshan to bring gusts of up to 70 metres per second and 600mm of rain
Louise Thomas
Editor
Japan has issued evacuation orders for nearly a million people in the path of Typhoon Shanshan, as the powerful storm brought torrential rains, strong winds and landslides in which one person has been killed.
Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon barrelled towards the main southwestern island of Kyushu with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (157 mph).
Emergency warnings have been issued across much of the country as authorities say the typhoon could bring flooding, landslides and wind strong enough to knock down some houses.
One person died after a house with five people inside was buried in a landslide in the central city of Gamagori.
“Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” Satoshi Sugimoto, the agency’s chief forecaster, told reporters.
After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.
Japan urges people to heed evacuation warnings
Japan’s Meteorological Agency has warned that the risk of disaster could increase suddenly as the storm progresses.
Officials urged residents, especially older adults, to take shelter immediately if they feel unsafe.
“To protect your life and the lives of your loved ones, please flee to evacuation areas specified by local authorities and secure your safety,” said Satoshi Sugimoto, an official at the weather agency, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Bullet trains and postal services suspended in Kyushu
Japan Railway companies said most bullet trains and local train services were operating normally on Wednesday, but many on the island of Kyushu would be suspended on Thursday.
Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu throughout Sunday.
Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores announced plans to close early.
Aerial view shows impact of landslide hundreds of miles east of Kyushu
An aerial view shows the search and rescue operation at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain due to the approach of Typhoon Shanshan in Gamagori, in Japan’s central Aichi Prefecture, hundreds of miles northeast of where the storm’s heaviest winds are currently battering Kyushu.
Japan cancels annual earthquake drills as it braces for Typhoon Shanshan
The Japanese government has cancelled its annual earthquake drills planned for Sunday to free up disaster response resources to deal with Typhoon Shanshan, the Associated Press reports.
One person killed as landslide buries house with five people inside
The warm, humid air around the typhoon and a separate high-pressure system has caused heavy rain in the central Japanese city of Gamagori, where a landslide buried a house with five people inside.
Four of them were rescued but one person later died, while workers were searching for the fifth person, according to the city’s disaster management department.
On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.
Satellite imagery shows Typhoon Shanshan as it impacts southern Japan
Satellite imagery shared by Colorado State University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) has this view of Typhoon Shanshan as it impacts southern Japan.
Japan forecasters issue highest warning for storms in parts of Kagoshima
Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued its highest “special warning” for violent storms, waves and high tides in parts of the Kagoshima Prefecture.
Such warnings are issued where typhoons are due to hit with a strength experienced in that region of Japan only once every few decades, according to the agency.
The warnings indicate the “possibility that a major disaster prompted by (the typhoon) is extremely high,” the agency’s chief forecaster Satoshi Sugimoto was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.
In neighbouring Miyazaki Prefecture, footage broadcast by NHK TV showed roof tiles being blown off houses, broken windows and felled trees.
“Our carport roof was blown away in its entirety. I wasn’t at home when it happened, but my kids say they felt the shaking so strong they thought an earthquake happened,” a local resident in Miyazaki told NHK, according to AFP, adding: “I was surprised. It was completely beyond our imagination.”
Mapped: Where have evacuation orders been issued?
Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Typhoon Shanshan approaches.
In Kagoshima Prefecture, emergency warnings were issued for storms and high waves – including the most severe level issued once every few decades for hundreds of homes on the island village of Mishima, south of Kyushu.
Evacuation orders were also issued in 27 cities in the Kagoshima Prefecture and parts of Miyazaki Prefecture, including the entire city of Miyazaki, which is home to more than 400,000 people, according to the Japan Times.
Despite being further from the storm and hundreds of miles northeast, evacuation orders were also issued in parts of the Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures, where heavy rain has brought fears of landslides, with some families trapped in Aichi on Wednesday.
Path of typhoon proving difficult to predict
Meteorologists are finding the path of Typhoon Shanshan highly unpredictable, with its slow-moving trajectory proving difficult to forecast and raising the prospects that parts of Kyusu could be hit for longer than expected, reports the Japan Times.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency stressed the typhoon’s slow pace at an earlier press conference, but said that southern Kyushu and the Amami Islands will experience extended periods of strong winds until Friday.
The storm is then expected to move to northern Kyushu, and then to the regions of Shikoku, Chugoku, and Kinki, which includes Osaka Prefecture, the outlet reported.
But the storm's exact path after moving over Kyushu is murky — it appears likely to move towards Honshu, but could also veer into the Sea of Japan or track to the south in the Pacific, according to the Japan Times.
Disasters minister warns of ‘unprecedented’ winds, rains and storm surges
Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage across the nation as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides and paralyzing transportation, businesses and other daily activity.
Disaster management minister Yoshifumi Matsumura, at a taskforce meeting on Wednesday, said the typhoon could cause “unprecedented” levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain.
He urged residents in Shanshan’s predicted path to take precautionary measures early, such as by checking their nearest shelters, to save their own lives. Matsumura urged residents, especially older adults, not to hesitate and take shelter whenever there is any safety concern.
