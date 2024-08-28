Rescue workers continue to search for missing residents amid the ruins of a house in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture ( EPA )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Japan has issued evacuation orders for nearly a million people in the path of Typhoon Shanshan, as the powerful storm brought torrential rains, strong winds and landslides in which one person has been killed.

Factories have been shuttered and hundreds of flights cancelled as the typhoon barrelled towards the main southwestern island of Kyushu with gusts of up to 70 metres per second (157 mph).

Emergency warnings have been issued across much of the country as authorities say the typhoon could bring flooding, landslides and wind strong enough to knock down some houses.

One person died after a house with five people inside was buried in a landslide in the central city of Gamagori.

“Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” Satoshi Sugimoto, the agency’s chief forecaster, told reporters.

After striking Kyushu over the next few days the storm is expected to approach central and eastern regions, including the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, the agency said – but the typhoon’s path is proving difficult to predict.