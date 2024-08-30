Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725011428

Japan Typhoon Shanshan – live: Evacuation alerts issued for parts of Tokyo as rivers swell

Dozens of people were injured as fierce winds damaged houses and overturned cars

Andy Gregory,Stuti Mishra
Friday 30 August 2024 05:50
Tens of thousands of people have been asked to evacuate in Tokyo as Shanshan, now a tropical storm, continued its northward march across the country.

At least four people have died and dozens were injured as the storm made landfall as a typhoon on Thursday, one of the most powerful to hit the country’s southwest in decades.

An 80-year-old man is the latest to be reported dead in the storm, after three died in landslides earlier.

The storm was moving slowly toward the northeast at the speed of 10km/h, and is expected to reach Tokyo by the weekend.

It was near Kunisaki in Oita Prefecture as of Friday morning, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 72km/h and gusts reaching up to 108km/h.

Some areas have already seen record rainfall totals with key rivers swelling up, prompting flooding fears.

Three rivers in Tokyo — Meguro, Nogawa and Sengawa — are under a Level 4 warning issued by the weather agency.

Several train lines are still impacted and many cities are under emergency alerts.

1725011428

Photos: Typhoon Shanshan continues to disrupt Japan's transport system

Passengers take pictures of displays showing information of the suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya, at Tokyo railway station
Passengers take pictures of displays showing information of the suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya, at Tokyo railway station (EPA)
Passengers stand in front of displays showing information of the suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya, at Tokyo railway station
Passengers stand in front of displays showing information of the suspension of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service between Tokyo and Nagoya, at Tokyo railway station (EPA)
Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 10:50
1725007528

Over a hundred injured, two missing

Tropical Storm Shanshan has left four people dead, two missing, and at least 104 injured as of Friday afternoon, according to Japan's national broadcaster, NHK.

In Kagoshima Bay, a man in his 60s went missing after falling from a small boat on Wednesday night. The Japan Coast Guard later found a body nearby, which they are investigating for a possible connection.

Another man in his 80s went missing in Chikujo, Fukuoka prefecture, after observing a river. A body was found in the river, and authorities are continuing their investigation, The Japan Times reported.

As the storm moves east, officials are urging people to stay safe and avoid riverbanks.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 09:45
1725005728

Photos: Businesses clean up after flooding

An employee cleans a rice polishing machine after it was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu
An employee cleans a rice polishing machine after it was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu (REUTERS)
A man cleans a floor at a fish farm, after the facility was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu
A man cleans a floor at a fish farm, after the facility was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu (REUTERS)
A man pauses while cleaning the floor at a fish farm, after the facility was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu
A man pauses while cleaning the floor at a fish farm, after the facility was flooded during Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu (REUTERS)
Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 09:15
1725003933

Roads littered with debris and typhoon force winds, photos show Shanshan's impact

Photos and videos posted by residents show the impact of Storm Shanshan.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 08:45
1725002133

Photo: Car submerged as roads turn into rivers

A car is submerged at a flooded area due to heavy rains from Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan
A car is submerged at a flooded area due to heavy rains from Typhoon Shanshan in Yufu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan (via REUTERS)
Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 08:15
1725000022

Japan asked to brace for 'prolonged and widespread' rainfall

At a Friday news conference, land minister Tetsuo Saito urged people to stay alert as Tropical Storm Shanshan, though moving east, remains difficult to track.

“Heavy rainfall and other effects may be prolonged and widespread,” Mr Saito warned, according to Japan Times.

The land ministry said storm damage, including 13 landslides in Miyazaki Prefecture, water outages in Kagoshima and Oita, and sunken fishing boats in Kagoshima and Miyazaki. A landslide in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, caused a road blockage.

“Please continue to check the weather and evacuation information,” he advised.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 07:40
1724997300

Where is the storm now?

Tropical Storm Shanshan has left Kyushu and is now moving northeast toward Shikoku island.

As of noon local time on Friday, it was near Yanai city in Yamaguchi Prefecture, bringing winds of up to 108km/h.

The storm has caused power outages for over 100,000 households in Kyushu, mainly in Kagoshima.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in the affected areas, including Kanto.

Power outages have also been reported in Tochigi, Shizuoka, and Kanagawa.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 06:55
1724994444

Four dead so far

An 80-year-old man died when a roof collapsed some 150 miles west in Tokushima, according to NHK, taking the death toll to four.

Earlier, three people were killed when a landslide buried a house in the central Aichi prefecture.Dozens of people have also sustained injuries as the storm tracks across Japan’s main islands.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 06:07
1724991685

Evacuation alerts issued for parts of Tokyo

Evacuation orders have been issued in several areas of Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture due to the risk of landslides. In Tokyo, these orders affect multiple cities in the western part of the region, including all of Hachioji, Tama, and Machida, as well as parts of Chofu, Fuchu, Nishitokyo, and Mitaka. Central areas like Setagaya and Suginami wards are also impacted. Over 146,000 people in Tama and over 102,000 people in Machida are affected. Kanagawa has issued evacuation orders in more than 30 cities and towns, including parts of Yokohama and Atsugi. Evacuation orders are also in place across various cities and towns in all prefectures of the Kyushu region, as well as in Tokushima, Ehime, and Kochi in Shikoku. Additionally, parts of Aichi and Shizuoka remain under evacuation orders.

Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 05:21
1724989131

Rivers breach flood danger levels

Multiple rivers have swelled after incessant rainfall in the last two days, reaching dangerous levels and prompting flooding concerns.

Early on Friday a level 4 flood danger alert – the second highest on a five-tier scale – was issued for Tokyo's Meguro River.

More alerts have also been issued for multiple wards near the Meguro, Nogawa and Sengawa rivers, including Meguro, Shinagawa, Setagaya, Mitaka City, Fuchu City, Chofu City, Koganei City, and Komae City.

Farmland along a river is flooded by heavy rains caused by a typhoon in Yufu, Oita prefecture
Farmland along a river is flooded by heavy rains caused by a typhoon in Yufu, Oita prefecture (AP)
Stuti Mishra30 August 2024 04:38

