Man stuck in well for three days as villagers mistake cries for ghostly sounds

A Chinese man was trapped in an abandoned well for three days because his cries were mistaken for ghostly sounds, Thai media reported.

The bizarre incident took place near the Thailand-Myanmar border last month when villagers heard strange cries coming from a nearby forest, reported the Universal Daily News in Thailand.

Police in Mae Sot, Tak province, said they dispatched rescue personnel to the forest and when they called out, they heard a voice responding.

After locating the source of the voice, the crew found a Chinese man at the bottom of a 12-metre-deep well. They launched a rescue operation and took him out. He had sustained a fractured left wrist, a cerebral concussion, and bruises on his body, the report said.

The man identified himself as Liu Chuanyi, 22, and reported that he had been trapped inside the well for three days and nights without food or water. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Mr Liu said he shouted for help for a brief period once every hour to conserve energy.

People living in villages near the forest said that they heard strange cries and mistook them for hauntings. They stopped going outside after dark and did not look into investigating the noise, the villagers added.

Authorities said the young man appeared to have accidentally fallen into the well while trying to find his way out of the forest.

The incident garnered wide attention on Chinese social media after it was reported in the country.

“A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can’t understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells,” one user said.

“Kudos to his strength and stamina. Struggling for three days and nights but still yelling; this guy is truly impressive!” another said.