China sends Republic Day message to ‘good friend’ India in renewal of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed his congratulations to India on its Republic Day, characterising the two nations as "good neighbours, friends and partners." The message was reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Monday.

Mr Xi asserted that China-India relations have experienced continuous improvement and development over the past year. He underscored their "great significance for maintaining and promoting world peace and prosperity," according to Xinhua.

President Xi further stated that China has consistently held the belief that being "good neighbours, friends and partners" is the optimal choice for both countries. He evocatively referred to China and India as the "dragon and the elephant dancing together."

Mr Xi said he hoped that both sides would expand exchanges and cooperation and address each other's concerns to promote healthy and stable relations.

The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400-mile) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.

Ties between the countries were shaken by a 2020 clash in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat. After that, the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, from left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. ( Indian Prime Minister's Office )

Both countries began improving ties last year after staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.

Direct flights resumed in 2025 as both countries stepped up trade and investment flows against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's combative foreign policy.

