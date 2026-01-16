Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney told Chinese president Xi Jinping that both nations could build a partnership that brings "historic gains" during his landmark visit to Beijing to hold trade talks.

"We'll deliver stability, security and prosperity for people on both sides," he said.

"It is important to start this new strategic partnership at a time of division," Mr Carney told Mr Xi, calling for focus on areas that can bring "historic gains" for both, such as agriculture, agri-food, energy, and finance.

President Xi hailed a "turnaround of ties" between both nations, which he said was achieved since he met Mr Carney at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea late last year.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney meets the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, during the first visit by a Canadian Prime Minister to China since 2017 at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio ( Reuters )

Mr Xi said he was also "pleased" with the months of cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

"The healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations is conducive to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity," Mr Xi told the visiting prime minister.

Mr Carney arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night for a four-day visit designed to repair ties between the two nations as Canada looks to firm up relations with countries other than the US. It’s the first visit of a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade.

Canada has long been one of Washington’s closest allies, geographically and otherwise. But Beijing is hoping that president Donald Trump’s economic and military aggression against other countries will erode that longstanding relationship.

Mr Carney has focused on trade, describing the trip to China as part of a move to forge new partnerships around the world to end Canada’s economic reliance on the American market. Mr Trump has hit Canada with tariffs on its exports to the US and suggested the vast, resource-rich country could become America’s 51st state.

The downturn in China and Canada’s relations started with the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in late 2018 at American request and was fuelled more recently by the government of former premier Justin Trudeau, which decided in 2024 to follow then US president Joe Biden’s lead in imposing a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

China has retaliated for both that and a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium with its own tariffs on Canadian exports including canola, seafood and pork.