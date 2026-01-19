Valentino death latest: Tributes pour in for Italian fashion icon, dead at 93
Valentino Garavani died in Rome surrounded by his loved ones, it was announced Monday
Valentino Garavani, the Italian fashion designer who dressed everyone from Princess Diana to Jackie Kennedy, has died at the age of 93.
The news was announced Monday by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti, which shared on social media: “Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.”
Garavani founded the luxury fashion house in Rome in 1960, and it quickly became known as a leading “maison de haute couture.”
The designer had a long-held reputation for dressing public figures. He famously designed the wedding gown worn by former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at her marriage to business tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968.
His other creations included Audrey Hepburn’s white lace gown in How to Steal a Million (1966), Julia Roberts’s Y-neck halter gown, which she wore for her Best Actress Oscar win in 2001, and Cate Blanchett’s pale yellow, one-shoulder silk taffeta gown when she won Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator in 2005.
Follow along for live updates as tributes pour in for the late designer.
Valentino's funeral plans revealed
In it’s statement, the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti shared the plans for Valentino’s funeral.
“The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm,” it stated.
“The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pays tribute
“Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion,” the Italian leader shared on X.
“Today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”
Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93
Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer known mononymously as Valentino, has died. He was 93.
In a statement on social media, Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti said: “Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.
“The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
“The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am.”
Read more:
Italian fashion designer Valentino dies aged 93
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks