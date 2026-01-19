Valentino Garavani death: Legendary Italian fashion designer dies aged 93
The acclaimed designer, known for dressing Jacqueline Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn and Julia Roberts, died in Rome earlier today
Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer known mononymously as Valentino, has died. He was 93.
Garavani founded the luxury fashion house Valentino on Via Condotti in Rome in 1960, and it quickly became known as a leading “maison de haute couture”.
Among his early successes, Garavani designed the wedding gown worn by former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at her marriage to business tycoon Aristotle Onassis in 1968.
His other creations included Audrey Hepburn’s white lace gown in How to Steal a Million (1966), Julia Roberts’s Y-neck halter gown, which she wore for her Best Actress Oscar win in 2001, and the pale yellow, one-shoulder silk taffeta gown Cate Blanchett wore when she won Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator in 2005.
In a statement on social media, Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti said: “Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones.”
Tributes to Garavani were led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who wrote on X: “Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion. Today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”
Garavani was born in Voghera, in Northern Italy, on May 11, 1932. His mother named him after the famed Italian movie star Rudolph Valentino.
He was fascinated by fashion design from a young age, and went to Paris to study at the École des Beaux-Arts and at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. While still in Paris he apprenticed with Jacques Fath, Balenciaga and Jean Desses.
In 1959, at the age of 27, he returned to Rome where he opened his own fashion house the following year. He was known for his striking dresses, often in a bright shade that became known as “Valentino red”.
In 1964, Jacqueline Kennedy became a fan of Valentino and bought six black-and-white haute couture dresses that she wore during her high-profile year of mourning for President John F Kennedy, who had been assassinated the previous year.
Garavani’s association with Kennedy helped grow his reputation in the United States, and he spent much of the 1970s based in New York City. He became a well-known public figure, and had his portrait painted by Andy Warhol. “He was very nice all the time with me,” Garavani recalled in an interview with System Magazine. “He invited me to the Factory many times, and I was admiring all the paintings on the floor – you had to be careful not to step on them.”
In the 1980s, Garavani helped shape the fashion of the era with his broad-shouldered tailored suits. They became a favorite of the Dynasty star Joan Collins, who was often photographed wearing Valentino.
In 1990, Garavani opened the Accademia Valentino, an art gallery and cultural institution in Rome. He sold Valentino for around $300 million to an Italian conglomerate in 1998, but continued to design until he retired in January 2008. The months leading up to his retirement were captured in the 2008 documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor. He also made a cameo appearance as himself in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada.
Garavani is survived by his partner Giancarlo Giammetti, who he met in 1960 and worked with to co-found Valentino.
Garavani’s foundation announced that he will lie in state this Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral on Friday, January 23 at Rome’s Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.
