Latest Apprentice contestant to be fired ‘took the bullet’ after poor negotiation

An AI product consultant from London has become the fourth candidate to be fired from the current series of The Apprentice after a disastrous negotiation during a chicken and egg-themed challenge.

Tanmay Hingorani was dismissed by Lord Sugar on the BBC business show, stating he "took the bullet" after securing a low deal with a corporate client.

The latest instalment saw teams tasked with creating dishes from either 25kg of chicken or egg, serving both the public and crafting bespoke canapés for corporate buyers.

Hingorani found himself in Lord Sugar's boardroom alongside team leader Carrington Saunders and clothing brand owner Megan Ruiter, following the failed corporate negotiation.

open image in gallery Alan Sugar has fired his latest contestant ( BBC )

Hingorani said: “I think the first few tasks I had contributed quite a lot and I tried to remain quite cool, calm and collected throughout those first two episodes.

“Ultimately, I am disappointed for it to end this way.”

Speaking about the business deal which led to his downfall, he said: “When we went into the negotiation, I was looking forward to it.

“I see negotiation as an art form but that negotiation didn’t become a very nice piece of art.

“Karishma (Vijay) started with a monologue which set the tempo and then Megan came through and set the price ceiling by saying £12, and I shook the hand on £11.80 trying to salvage it.

open image in gallery Tanymay Hingorani would have created an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform had he won the show ( BBC )

“I did take the bullet in the boardroom and I do think it was unfair. But you win some and you lose some, and I can’t do much about it now.”

He said Ruiter should have been fired instead of him, adding: “I don’t think there is even an argument for it to have been anyone else.”

When asked if he would have done anything differently during his time on the show, he said: “I wouldn’t have shaken the corporate client’s hand. I would have just let Megan continue walking the line she was on.”

Hingorani would have created an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform that aims to revolutionise how food and drink businesses connect with their customers if he had won the programme.

The latest series of The Apprentice will see its winner awarded £250,000 worth of investment into their company and the opportunity to go into business with Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice returns on BBC One next Thursday at 9pm.