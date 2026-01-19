The Apprentice 2026: Meet the 20 candidates, from a barbershop owner to an AI consultant
The diverse candidates feature a mortgage broker who counts Kim Kardashian and an actor who has a touring theatrical production company
The 20th series of The Apprentice is set to launch later this month, with 20 ambitious candidates vying for Lord Sugar’s substantial £250,000 investment.
Lord Sugar will be supported by his trusted advisers, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, as they whittle down the candidates across 12 demanding episodes.
This year’s tasks include creating a children’s book, selling products live on television, and orchestrating a corporate away day on the Red Sea in El Gouna, Egypt, testing their entrepreneurial mettle in diverse environments.
The diverse cohort of candidates brings a range of backgrounds and business aspirations to the boardroom
Andrea Cooper
A 46-year-old grandmother from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, who runs two businesses. A lettings agency owner with five children and one grandchild, she impressively achieved a first-class honours midwifery degree at 40. She describes herself as "hard working, resilient and will give anything a go," but warns, "if I am crossed once then that’s it, no more chances. I am not a pushover."
Conor Galvin
A photobooth business owner from Cork, Ireland, aims to expand his company to London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Despite dropping out of medicine twice, he graduated in law and business, stating his fun business masks a serious candidate "constantly learning the tougher side of strategy, structure and scaling."
Georgina Newton
The East London-based actress and events manager plans to launch a touring theatrical production company specialising in pantomime, converting a lorry into a mobile theatre. She believes her "sunshine that brightens up a room and turns any negative situation into something positive" is an asset, and is comfortable with rejection, having "been told ‘no’ thousands of times."
Dan Miller
A student recruitment owner from Richmond, London, who started his business from his Derby bedroom at 17, now working with major companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Goldman Sachs. He seeks Lord Sugar’s help to elevate his company, built on "community, giving back and opportunity."
Carrington Saunders
Carrington is an online loungewear business owner from South East London, grew her venture while earning a first-class business degree. She sees herself as a "unique candidate" due to her social media-centric business, adding, "I am not afraid to speak my mind, stand up for what I believe in and take the lead."
Harry Clough
From Battersea, South London, financial sales manager Clough admits he "may sound posh, but I’ve got no dosh," runs a subscription box service. He describes himself as "bold, creative, and not afraid to take risks," having "failed more times than I can count."
Karishma Vijay
A beauty brand owner from Ashford, Surrey, Karishma is the first female entrepreneur in her family’s business lineage. She views herself as a serious contender, not a fan, stating that she and Lord Sugar “both came from nothing and started from scratch," and has financially supported her family since she began earning.
Lawrence Rosenburg
Rosenburg, a public relations specialist from Watford, aims to "reinvent public relations for the modern era" through intelligent automation, believing PR is "one of the only major sectors that hasn’t undergone a meaningful tech-led transformation." He values authenticity, treating everyone as a friend.
Megan Ruiter
The owner of a bespoke womenswear brand worn by celebrities, Ruiter also manages two other businesses. She taught herself to sew while her peers partied at university, declaring, "I do not know what a 9-5 job is because my work life is 24/7."
Levin Hague
Doncaster’s Levi Hague, a former RAF gunner and HGV driver, runs a business specialising in personalised pet cremation urns, seeking investment to make it a global brand. He has previously made headlines for racist and sexist social media posts, but states his experiences show "anyone can turn pain into purpose."
Roxanne Hamedi
An Aberdeen-based pharmacist with Persian and Scottish ancestry, started a beauty brand combating hair loss after her own experiences. Friends describe her as a "fiery, sassy chilli-pepper pocket rocket, charismatic, caring, unafraid of risks, and never embarrassed to be my goofy, authentic self."
Marcus Donkoh
South Londoner Marcus Donkoh aims to scale his barbershop into a global grooming and lifestyle conglomerate, with ambitions for New York, Dubai, and Tokyo. He started cutting hair in his mum’s home and, while a serious businessman, enjoys banter, noting, "All work and no play will ruin Marcus’s day."
Pascha Myhill
At just 21, Reading’s Pascha Myhill is a recruitment consultant keen to establish her own private healthcare recruitment company. The keen horse rider believes her youth offers an advantage, describing herself as a "free thinker, not always following the usual rules" who often says "the most random things without a filter."
Kieran McCartney
East London estate agent Kieran McCartney, with a decade of experience, believes his sales skills make him "stand out." He is often described as a "hungry, motivated, and super positive person who consistently goes above and beyond for his clients," and seeks investment to launch his own agency.
Vanessa Tetteh-Squire
Vanessa Tetteh-Squire, a tech project manager from Enfield, North London, also owns a swimwear brand for women with fuller busts. She is committed to empowering women through her brand and is confident she and Lord Sugar will get along "exceptionally well, because clear communication and bold thinking are what drive success."
Priyesh Bathia
A global account manager from Harrow, North London, Bathia envisions transforming his cocktail business into a national brand, with products on supermarket shelves and an expanded mobile bar. He sees himself as the "perfect mix of charm and hustle who’s confident, quick-thinking, and not afraid to get stuck in."
Rothna Akhtar
East London student wellbeing advisor Rothna Akhtar plans to revolutionise the cake and wellness industry with her sideline bakery business, offering interactive workshops and bespoke cakes. She asserts her "kindness should never be taken for weakness, as I won’t let anything get in my way that limits my potential."
Rajan Gill
A pharmaceuticals specialist from Medway, Kent, Gill seeks investment for his business focusing on mounting TVs and building bespoke media walls. He aims for newbuild developers to offer his services as optional upgrades, having experienced "both sides of business: the boardroom and the physical graft" from working on freezing construction sites.
Nikki Jetha
Hornchurch, Essex, mortgage broker Nikki Jetha cites Kim Kardashian as her role model, a mother and a "powerhouse" who has "redefined what is to be a modern-day businesswoman." Jetha aims to streamline the mortgage industry, having become one of the "top mortgage advisors in the UK" in just four years.
Tanmay Hingorani
Finally, Islington’s Tanmay Hingorani, an AI product consultant and seasoned chess player, wants to create an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform for food and drink businesses. He believes his skills would complement Lord Sugar’s, having also started his career selling technology, and describes himself as "emotionally intelligent and intuitive."
The Apprentice returns to iPlayer and BBC One from January 29.
