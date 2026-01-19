Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 20th series of The Apprentice is set to launch later this month, with 20 ambitious candidates vying for Lord Sugar’s substantial £250,000 investment.

Lord Sugar will be supported by his trusted advisers, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, as they whittle down the candidates across 12 demanding episodes.

This year’s tasks include creating a children’s book, selling products live on television, and orchestrating a corporate away day on the Red Sea in El Gouna, Egypt, testing their entrepreneurial mettle in diverse environments.

The diverse cohort of candidates brings a range of backgrounds and business aspirations to the boardroom

Andrea Cooper

A 46-year-old grandmother from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, who runs two businesses. A lettings agency owner with five children and one grandchild, she impressively achieved a first-class honours midwifery degree at 40. She describes herself as "hard working, resilient and will give anything a go," but warns, "if I am crossed once then that’s it, no more chances. I am not a pushover."

open image in gallery Andrea Cooper ( BBC )

Conor Galvin

A photobooth business owner from Cork, Ireland, aims to expand his company to London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Despite dropping out of medicine twice, he graduated in law and business, stating his fun business masks a serious candidate "constantly learning the tougher side of strategy, structure and scaling."

open image in gallery Conor Galvin ( BBC )

Georgina Newton

The East London-based actress and events manager plans to launch a touring theatrical production company specialising in pantomime, converting a lorry into a mobile theatre. She believes her "sunshine that brightens up a room and turns any negative situation into something positive" is an asset, and is comfortable with rejection, having "been told ‘no’ thousands of times."

open image in gallery Georgina Newton ( BBC )

Dan Miller

A student recruitment owner from Richmond, London, who started his business from his Derby bedroom at 17, now working with major companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Goldman Sachs. He seeks Lord Sugar’s help to elevate his company, built on "community, giving back and opportunity."

open image in gallery Dan Miller ( BBC )

Carrington Saunders

Carrington is an online loungewear business owner from South East London, grew her venture while earning a first-class business degree. She sees herself as a "unique candidate" due to her social media-centric business, adding, "I am not afraid to speak my mind, stand up for what I believe in and take the lead."

open image in gallery Carrington Saunders ( BBC )

Harry Clough

From Battersea, South London, financial sales manager Clough admits he "may sound posh, but I’ve got no dosh," runs a subscription box service. He describes himself as "bold, creative, and not afraid to take risks," having "failed more times than I can count."

open image in gallery Harry Clough ( BBC )

Karishma Vijay

A beauty brand owner from Ashford, Surrey, Karishma is the first female entrepreneur in her family’s business lineage. She views herself as a serious contender, not a fan, stating that she and Lord Sugar “both came from nothing and started from scratch," and has financially supported her family since she began earning.

open image in gallery Karishma Vijay ( BBC )

Lawrence Rosenburg

Rosenburg, a public relations specialist from Watford, aims to "reinvent public relations for the modern era" through intelligent automation, believing PR is "one of the only major sectors that hasn’t undergone a meaningful tech-led transformation." He values authenticity, treating everyone as a friend.

open image in gallery Lawrence Rosenburg ( BBC )

Megan Ruiter

The owner of a bespoke womenswear brand worn by celebrities, Ruiter also manages two other businesses. She taught herself to sew while her peers partied at university, declaring, "I do not know what a 9-5 job is because my work life is 24/7."

open image in gallery Megan Ruiter ( BBC )

Levin Hague

Doncaster’s Levi Hague, a former RAF gunner and HGV driver, runs a business specialising in personalised pet cremation urns, seeking investment to make it a global brand. He has previously made headlines for racist and sexist social media posts, but states his experiences show "anyone can turn pain into purpose."

open image in gallery Levi Hague ( BBC )

Roxanne Hamedi

An Aberdeen-based pharmacist with Persian and Scottish ancestry, started a beauty brand combating hair loss after her own experiences. Friends describe her as a "fiery, sassy chilli-pepper pocket rocket, charismatic, caring, unafraid of risks, and never embarrassed to be my goofy, authentic self."

open image in gallery Roxanne Hamedi ( BBC )

Marcus Donkoh

South Londoner Marcus Donkoh aims to scale his barbershop into a global grooming and lifestyle conglomerate, with ambitions for New York, Dubai, and Tokyo. He started cutting hair in his mum’s home and, while a serious businessman, enjoys banter, noting, "All work and no play will ruin Marcus’s day."

open image in gallery Marcus Donkoh ( BBC )

Pascha Myhill

At just 21, Reading’s Pascha Myhill is a recruitment consultant keen to establish her own private healthcare recruitment company. The keen horse rider believes her youth offers an advantage, describing herself as a "free thinker, not always following the usual rules" who often says "the most random things without a filter."

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Kieran McCartney

East London estate agent Kieran McCartney, with a decade of experience, believes his sales skills make him "stand out." He is often described as a "hungry, motivated, and super positive person who consistently goes above and beyond for his clients," and seeks investment to launch his own agency.

open image in gallery Kieran McCartney ( BBC )

Vanessa Tetteh-Squire

Vanessa Tetteh-Squire, a tech project manager from Enfield, North London, also owns a swimwear brand for women with fuller busts. She is committed to empowering women through her brand and is confident she and Lord Sugar will get along "exceptionally well, because clear communication and bold thinking are what drive success."

open image in gallery Vanessa Tetteh-Squire ( BBC )

Priyesh Bathia

A global account manager from Harrow, North London, Bathia envisions transforming his cocktail business into a national brand, with products on supermarket shelves and an expanded mobile bar. He sees himself as the "perfect mix of charm and hustle who’s confident, quick-thinking, and not afraid to get stuck in."

open image in gallery Priyesh Bathia ( BBC )

Rothna Akhtar

East London student wellbeing advisor Rothna Akhtar plans to revolutionise the cake and wellness industry with her sideline bakery business, offering interactive workshops and bespoke cakes. She asserts her "kindness should never be taken for weakness, as I won’t let anything get in my way that limits my potential."

open image in gallery Rothna Akhtar ( BBC )

Rajan Gill

A pharmaceuticals specialist from Medway, Kent, Gill seeks investment for his business focusing on mounting TVs and building bespoke media walls. He aims for newbuild developers to offer his services as optional upgrades, having experienced "both sides of business: the boardroom and the physical graft" from working on freezing construction sites.

open image in gallery Rajan Gill ( BBC )

Nikki Jetha

Hornchurch, Essex, mortgage broker Nikki Jetha cites Kim Kardashian as her role model, a mother and a "powerhouse" who has "redefined what is to be a modern-day businesswoman." Jetha aims to streamline the mortgage industry, having become one of the "top mortgage advisors in the UK" in just four years.

open image in gallery Nikki Jetha ( BBC )

Tanmay Hingorani

Finally, Islington’s Tanmay Hingorani, an AI product consultant and seasoned chess player, wants to create an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform for food and drink businesses. He believes his skills would complement Lord Sugar’s, having also started his career selling technology, and describes himself as "emotionally intelligent and intuitive."

open image in gallery Tanymay Hingorani ( BBC )

The Apprentice returns to iPlayer and BBC One from January 29.