Date set for Donald Trump’s libel case against BBC to go to trial

A date has been set for trial

US president Donald Trump brought a libel case against the BBC
US president Donald Trump brought a libel case against the BBC (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The BBC libel case bought by US president Donald Trump will go to trial in February 2027, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

