Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Guthrie’s replacement for Olympics coverage has been announced as she focuses on finding her missing mother.

NBC said that her Today show co-host, Craig Melvin, is also canceling his trip to Italy for the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Veteran Olympics broadcaster Mary Carillo will replace Guthrie as co-host on Friday's telecast of the opening ceremonies for the Winter Games.

Melvin was due to host late-night Olympics broadcasts early next week, and he'll be replaced in that role by Ahmed Fareed, NBC announced.

An NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Independent, “Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time.

open image in gallery Veteran Olympics broadcaster Mary Carillo will replace Guthrie as co-host on Friday's telecast of the opening ceremonies for the Winter Games ( AP )

“Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother.”

The mystery of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has cast a pall over what was anticipated to be a giant week for the television network.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home against her will.

The Olympics is among the few events to still draw consistent, big audiences to broadcast television. Other notable draws include the Super Bowl, which NBC is due to televise this weekend.

Savannah Guthrie had been scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony with Terry Gannon.

Carillo is a familiar face to people who watch the Olympics — these will be her 17th Olympic Games — and she will co-host with Gannon.

open image in gallery Savannah Guthrie had been scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony but pulled out of coverage after the disappearance of her mother ( Pima County Sheriff’s Department )

Carillo lived in Milan for two years as a child, NBC said. She has hosted closing ceremonies at three Olympic games — in Salt Lake City in 2002, Beijing in 2008 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

NBC News has aggressively covered the story of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, but it hasn't been alone. It was the lead story of ABC's World News Tonight on Tuesday, too.