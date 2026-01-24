Newry celebrates as local contestant wins Traitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newry erupted in celebration as local contestant Rachel was crowned the victor of BBC's The Traitors, with supporters popping prosecco following the final vote reveal.

Traitors Rachel and Stephen remained faithful to each other in the show's endgame, eliminating all Faithful players to bag the prize.

They split the £95,750, each taking home £47,875.

Host Claudia Winkleman appeared emotional, stating: "Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it."

Rachel’s supporters had a watch party at the Choir Dance Studio in Newry. ( Claudia Savage/PA Wire )

Kathy McCaughey, a lifelong friend of Rachel’s, who hosted a watch party at the Choir Dance Studio, said she knew she had it in her.

“She’s a very clever, cool, calculated girl,” she said.

“After last night’s show. I thought, no, she’s going out. I don’t know how she managed to turn that whole game around, but she did.”

Rachel’s supporters at the watch party in Newry had their first big thrill just a few minutes into the episode, when she won a shield in a 50/50 draw to secure her place in the final after a cliffhanger on Thursday’s episode.

She went on to fight off another two faithfuls, and in the final vote remained true to her traitorous partner Stephen.

Ms McCaughey said: “I think Stephen thought himself he might get her, but his conscience took over, thank goodness.

“They went into it together, and they’ve both emerged as the winners.”

In the final challenges contestants scaled a dam to add more cash to the prize pot.

Ms McCaughey said she believed Rachel’s touted FBI training was “legit”.

“She was always competitive at sports, amazing at sports,” she said.

“She was a gymnast when she was a wee girl. Then played netball, football, you name it, she’s done it. That challenge was wee buns to her, she was amazing.”

Asked how she felt about Rachel’s master class in deceit, Ms McCaughey said: “This is the God’s honest truth, if you could pick a friend to be faithful to you, and if you ever asked her to ‘please don’t say that’, she definitely wouldn’t.

“She is a really, really, good, good friend.”