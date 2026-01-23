The Traitors 2026 live: Final episode to reveal Rachel’s fate as Stephen’s loyalty falters
Penultimate episode of the BBC series ended in a tense roundtable and a deadlock in votes
With The Traitors’ final fast approaching, the prize pot is in touching distance for the remaining players – including the two Traitors who are hoping to steal the lot.
Traitor dream-team Stephen and Rachel have so far successfully dodged banishment, despite multiple Faithfuls making strong cases against them both.
This week, though, the Celtic pair appear to be cracking under the pressure as tensions rise.
Thursday’s penultimate episode (22 January) saw the two players throw suspicion on to one another at various points, all the while reassuring each other that the gameplay is all part of their joint ruse.
Elsewhere, Roxy was murdered and the Faithfuls were successful in their up-hill challenge. Their triumph meant an additional £10,000 in prize money – and a block on the Traitors’ final murder.
At a tense roundtable, Rachel and James emerged as the main suspects resulting in a split vote not once but twice – with Stephen ultimately backing his fellow Traitor. As such, the banishment will be left up to fate with Rachel and James choosing from the Chests of Chance in Friday night’s finale.
The Traitors finale airs at 8.30pm on BBC One. Follow the latest updates below…
Our columnist Charlotte Cripps is raising her kids to be mini Traitors – here’s why.
I’m raising my kids to be duplicitous little Traitors – lying is a vital life skill!
How wolf in sheep’s clothing Stephen proved to be the apex Traitor
Even if calculating fellow Traitor Rachel makes it to tonight’s final, the man in impeccable knits has shown that warmth makes the predatory instinct more dangerous, writes Patrick Smith
How wolf in sheep’s clothing Stephen proved to be the apex Traitor
Watch contestants discover family connection
ICYMI: In the wake of Roxy’s murder, the players were told about her connection to fellow Faithful Judy.
This year's dark horse contestant
Step forward Jade. She’s always had her name brought up at the roundtable, meaning she’s been saved from murder, but you’ll notice how there’s never really been enough evidence to banish her.
This is mostly due to the fact Jade speaks when she has something important to say (a trait I wish I had) and has avoided needlessly pinching the limelight. She’s easily my favourite remaining Faithful and I’d be happy if she walked away with the entire jackpot to herself.
How a simple scheduling change transformed the gripping reality series into a BBC behemoth.
Whoever decided this needs a pay rise.
How The Traitors became the most popular show on TV
The six remaining contestants
It’s all to play for – but who is in the running to win the cash prize?
The final 6 Traitors contestants, from the master puppeteer to those under the radar
Impossible for both Stephen and Rachel to win?
If Rachel survives the roundtable, it seems unlikely that she’ll succeed in winning alongside Stephen. Why? Well, the fact the Traitors are unable to murder has really dented their plans. With Faraaz and now Jade gunning for Rachel, there’s no way they’ll elect to finish the game if Rachel is there.
ICYMI: *That* cliffhanger
Groans could be heard across the country.
Tonight's episode airs later than usual
If you tune in to watch the final at 8pm tonight, you’ll have to wait another 30 minutes because the episode is airing in the later slot of 8.30pm to 9.45pm, followed by Uncloaked.
Why Roxy’s reaction to the Traitors’ identities wasn’t shown
Many people tuned into Uncloaked to see banished Faithful Roxy find out that her two closest allies were, in fact, Traitors. But they were left disappointed. Here’s why:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks