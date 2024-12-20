Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Radio presenter Zoe Ball has been left in tears after her son left her sweet message as she closed her final show for BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast.

The 54-year-old announced her departure from the programme in November, saying that it was “time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family”. Ball’s departure comes after an extended absence following the death of her mother from cancer.

Delivering her sign-off message for the final time, Ball told listeners on Friday (20 December): “You’re just there and I’m just here, having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special and intimate relationship.”

As part of her final episode, producers surprised the host with a series of personal messages from stars, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

One tribute in particular left the the host sobbing.

“Hey mum, you’ve done such an amazing job on the Breakfast Show,” said Ball’s son Woody Cook, whom the DJ shares with Fatboy Slim.

“And I just wanted to thank you for making everyone’s mornings a bit more magic. Here’s to a healthier sleeping schedule. Love Woody.”

Ball was left choking back tears as she struggled to introduce the next song, “Oh my goodness, this is for everyone who’s listened and everyone in the room and my kids of course. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) It’s Frank Wilson’.”

Cook has been supportive of his mother’s departure as he told her she was “amazing” for her “4am starts” when news of her exit was first announced.

Ball broke down as her son shared a touching tribute ( BBC/PA Wire )

Earlier in the show, Ball admitted that she was so teary-eyed that she couldn’t see the buttons in front of her, and apologised in advance for any mistakes.

“Everything’s going to go wrong because I can’t see the buttons through my giddy tears,” she said.

Doctor Who star David Tennant was among the stars paying tribute in a series of pre-recorded messages aired on the programme.

“You’ve been so amazing over the last six years, the country is going to miss you,” the actor said. “[You’re] the best person to have breakfast with. Thank you for letting me come on to your show multiple times and annoy you.”

Singer Kylie Minogue said: “Thank you for an incredible six years. The nation loves you and I love you, and every time I’ve been in to see you, it’s been so much fun.

“We’ve danced around the studio, you, me and your fabulous prod[ucing] squad, shout out to them... it has all happened with you Zoe.