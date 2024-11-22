Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zoe Ball’s son, Woody Cook, has shared a sweet message of congratulations for his mum after she announced her decision to step down from BBC Radio 2.

The broadcaster, 53, confirmed earlier this week that she would be leaving her role as the host of Radio 2’s breakfast show after six “incredible” years in the job, with Scott Mills stepping in as the next presenter.

Cook, 23, whom Ball shares with her ex-husband Norman Cook (best known as the musician Fatboy Slim), posted a tribute on Instagram and praised his mum’s “fabulous stint” with the broadcaster.

He also admitted that he was looking forward to “more time at home” with his famous mum, who cited her desire to “focus on family” in her announcement.

“Well done Mama on a fabulous stint on Radio 2!” he wrote. “Here’s to more time at home! Excuse the whole family pic can’t find enough crackers with @zoetheball. YOU ARE AMAZING. 4AM is a crazy time to get up!”

One photo showed Woody, who appeared on the reality show The Circle in 2019, and Ball posing in front of a mirror with Norman, 61, and the former couple’s daughter Nelly, 14.

The radio host and DJ announced their split in 2016 after 18 years together. However, they are believed to have remained on good terms.

Woody also shared a blurry snap of him and Ball sitting at a table, as well as a promotional image of the mother-son pair appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Ball shared her appreciation for her son’s thoughtful post, commenting: “Love you Bear. beyond xxx.”

The radio star, who replaced Chris Evans in the breakfast show slot back in 2018, confirmed that she would be departing the station in December in a statement to fans.

“After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” she said. “It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.”

Mills said he was ‘beyond excited to be handed the baton’ by Ball ( PA )

She revealed that her final show would air on 20 December, “just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans”.

Ball also teased that she would not be “disappearing entirely” and will remain “a part of the Radio 2 family”, with further news arriving in the New Year.

Mills, 51, previously stood in for Ball earlier this year when she took a break to care for her mother Julia, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in April.

“Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1,” he said in a statement.

“She’s done an incredible job on this show after the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”