Tate McRae’s collaboration with NBC and Peacock to promote the network’s 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony broadcast and Team USA has drawn backlash from Canadian fans.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old pop star — who is Canadian — posted the advertisement to Instagram, writing: “Go sports! Watch the #WinterOlympics Opening Ceremony Friday and #SBLX Sunday on NBC and Peacock.”

In the clip, which prominently features the American flag throughout, McRae skis up to a directional sign with an owl perched on top. “Oh hi, I’m a bit lost,” she says, taking off her helmet to introduce herself.

“Tate McRae. Oh, I’m nobody. Nobody’s girl, that is,” she adds with a wink, referencing her 2025 song “Nobody’s Girl.”

“I’m trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony and meet Team USA. Then, it’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback,” she notes. “Then back to the States for the big game: Super Bowl 60.”

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae partnered with NBC and Peacock to promote the network’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony broadcast ( Getty )

The partnership drew mixed reactions, with some people criticizing the singer for promoting another nation’s team.

“Girl you’re Canadian,” one wrote, while a second joked: “Yeah u really are lost.”

“The very American Tate Mcrae,” a third quipped. “Love you but I think you forgot what team you’re on,” another said.

Some were more offended by her endorsement of Team USA, especially amid the current tense political climate between America and Canada following Donald Trump’s calls for the country to join the U.S. as the “51st state.”

“No amount of money could make me endorse the country that threatens mine,” one insisted.

“Interesting choice to not support Canada. Disappointed,” a second added. “Why are you doing this for America?” another questioned.

The Independent has contacted McRae’s representative for comment.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Milan and Cortina, Italy, with early events already underway ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony.

This year’s show is themed around “Harmony” to represent the two Italian host cities. It will welcome Mariah Carey as the headliner, in addition to featured performances from Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Ghali, Cecilia Bartoli, Sabrina Impacciatore and Lang Lang.

In addition to the show-stopping performances, expect to see plenty of celebrities at the games, including Snoop Dogg, who is Team USA’s first honorary coach and will be part of NBC’s coverage team.

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will broadcast live Friday on NBC and Peacock at 8pm E.T.