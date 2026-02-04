Winter Olympics 2026: All the stars set to perform at the opening ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Winter Olympics are almost underway, with spectators preparing to pack into the historic San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, for the iconic inaugural ceremony.

While some events, like ice hockey and curling, start competing Wednesday, the opening event will be held Friday at 2 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on both NBC and Peacock.

This year’s show is themed around “Harmony” to represent the two Italian cities that serve as 2026 hosts: Milan and the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

In addition to the show-stopping performances, expect to see plenty of celebrities at the games, including Snoop Dogg, who is Team USA’s first honorary coach and will be part of NBC’s coverage team.

As talented athletes from around the world come together to celebrate their milestone achievement, here’s who will be ringing in the start of this year’s Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Mariah Carey

open image in gallery Carey will be headlining the 2026 Winter Olympics ( Getty Images )

The headliner for this year is the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, who will make her debut performance at the Olympics.

While it is currently unknown what songs she will be singing, it is rumored that she will perform a well-known song in Italian.

Andrea Bocelli

open image in gallery Bocelli previously performed at the Winter Games closing ceremony in 2006 ( Getty Images )

Bocelli is one of the most famous Italian singers in the world, who will be returning to the Olympics after previously performing at the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Turin in 2006. Throughout his opera career, the tenor has received five Grammy Award nominations.

Laura Pausini

open image in gallery Pausini was the first Italian woman to win a Grammy Award ( Getty Images )

Another Italian singer, Pausini, was the first Italian woman to take home a Grammy and won a Golden Globe for her song “lo Si” from the 2020 Netflix film The Life Ahead.

Ghali

open image in gallery The popular Italian-Tunisian rapper will be performing at this week’s opening ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Italian-Tunisian rapper has collaborated with international musicians, including Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. All of his albums have achieved gold status or greater in Italy.

Cecilia Bartoli

open image in gallery Bartoli was the first woman to be appointed director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo ( DDP/AFP via Getty Images )

The Italian Mezzo-soprano has won five Grammys and is the first woman to be appointed the director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo in 2003.

Sabrina Impacciatore

open image in gallery ‘The White Lotus’ alum is also scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony ( Getty Images for IMDb )

The star of The White Lotus andThe Paper will also be making an appearance at the opening ceremony to honor her start on Italian television before moving to the film industry in the early 2000s.

Instead of singing, Impacciatore will be telling a story alongside famous Italian actor, Pierfrancesco Favino, violinist Giovanni Zanon and actor Matilda De Angelis.

Lang Lang

open image in gallery The pianist previously performed at the opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Games ( Getty Images )

The Grammy-nominated pianist from China, known for “ushering classical music back into the 21st century,” will also be returning to the Olympics this year after previously performing at the opening ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Games.

This year’s Winter Olympics will run until the closing ceremony on February 22 with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.