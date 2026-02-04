Winter Olympics 2026: How to watch every event online and on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Winter Olympics are here, with Milano Cortina hosting the quadrennial festival of snow and ice-based sports.

The last Winter Olympics in Beijing saw Norway top the medal table with 16 golds, ahead of Germany, USA and hosts China, while Team GB claimed just two medals – both in curling, right at the end of the Games, with Eve Muirhead skipping the women’s team to gold and Bruce Mouat skipping the men’s team to silver.

Hopes are higher for more British medals this time around, not only in the curling rink but in a number of the snow events, with UK Sport setting a target of four to eight medals and potential across a range of sports including freestyle skiing, snowboarding, and ice dance.

Milano Cortina 2026 will get underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.

The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's Alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).

How can I watch the Winter Olympics?

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch more than 850 hours of action across every sport, venue and medal event on TNT Sports and streaming service discovery+.

Coverage starts from £3.99/month in the U.K and €4.99/month in Ireland on discovery+, with access to TNT Sports 2 and other live event feeds.

Live competition coverage will run from 9am to 10pm, with an hour-long studio show previewing the day’s events from 8am and an end-of-day round-up once live sporting action is complete.

Skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams, two-time Olympian and snowboarder Aimee Fuller, alpine skiers Ed Drake and Charlie Guest, bobsleigh pilot Lamin Deen and curling bronze medallist Vicki Chalmers will be among the commentary and punditry team.

Sky TV: access via TNT Sports on discovery+ dependent on subscription type. Sky TV customers can also activate discovery+ Entertainment at no extra cost to their current subscription, providing access to the full Olympics experience on discovery+

Virgin Media UK: watch on TNT Sports; Virgin Media Entertainment customers via two linear pop-up channels

Virgin Media Ireland: watch on TNT Sports

EE/BT: access via TNT Sports on discovery+ dependent on subscription type.

Amazon PVC: access via any discovery+ subscription.

Vodafone UK: Customers can access via discovery+ Entertainment subscription

Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Apple TV+, Google TV, Xbox: access via any discovery+ subscription.

The BBC will also provide some coverage, with two streams of live daytime action: between 9am and 10pm each day on BBC One and BBC Two, and an Olympics Extra live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport from 8am to 11pm.

In total the BBC will broadcast 450 hours of live sport, with two-time skeleton Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold, figure skating gold medallist Robin Cousins, curling gold medallist Vicky Wright, and former bobsledder Montell Douglas among those providing analysis.