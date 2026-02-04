Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Which sports are in the Winter Olympics? Full list of Milano Cortina 2026 events

There are 116 medal events across a programme of 16 sports, including one brand-new to the Winter Games

Former Olympic champions reveal British hopefuls for 2026 Winter Games

The Winter Olympics are here, with this year’s extravaganza of snow and ice sports kicking off this week.

Milano Cortina 2026 will get underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.

The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).

There are 16 sports on the programme this year, including one which has never featured at an Olympics before, ski mountaineering, and new events in existing disciplines: a mixed team event in skeleton, women’s doubles in luge, and a men’s super team events in large hill ski jumping. The alpine mixed team parallel event has been dropped and replaced by men’s and women’s combined event.

What are the sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Alpine Skiing (10 events)

Men: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super-G, combined

Women: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super-G, combined

Biathlon (11 events)

Men: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Women: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay

Mixed: Team relay

Bobsleigh (4 events)

Men: Two-man, four-man

Women: Monobob, two-woman

Cross-country skiing (12 events)

Men’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Women’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay

Men’s Sprint: Individual, team

Women’s Sprint: Individual, team

Curling (3 events)

Men

Women

Mixed Doubles

Figure Skating (5 events)

Men: Singles

Women: Singles

Mixed: Pairs, ice dance, team event

Freestyle skiing (15 events)

Men: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, dual moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Women: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, dual moguls, ski cross, slopestyle

Mixed: Team aerials

Ice hockey (2 events)

Men

Women

Luge (5 events)

Men: Singles, doubles

Women: Singles, doubles

Mixed: Relay

Nordic combined (3 events)

Men: Individual (large hill/10km), individual (normal hill/10km), team sprint 2 x 7.5km)

Short track speed skating (9 events)

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m relay

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay

Mixed: Team relay

Skeleton (3 events)

Men

Women

Mixed team

Ski jumping (6 events)

Men: Normal hill, large hill, super team

Women: Normal hill, large hill

Mixed: Team

Ski mountaineering (3 events)

Men: Sprint

Women: Sprint

Mixed: Relay

Snowboard (11 events)

Men: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Women: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.

Mixed: Snowboard cross team

Speed skating (14 events)

Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, mass start, team pursuit

Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, mass start, team pursuit

