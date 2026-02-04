Which sports are in the Winter Olympics? Full list of Milano Cortina 2026 events
There are 116 medal events across a programme of 16 sports, including one brand-new to the Winter Games
The Winter Olympics are here, with this year’s extravaganza of snow and ice sports kicking off this week.
Milano Cortina 2026 will get underway on 4 February, with the opening ceremony two days later on 6 February, and will run until the closing ceremony on 22 February, with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.
The events are split up into four main geographical zones: Milano (hosting the ceremonies and sports such as ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating), Valtellina (hosting freestyle skiing and snowboard events among others), Cortina (home of the women's alpine skiing and ice sports such as curling , skeleton and luge) and Val di Fiemme (where the ski jumping and cross-country skiing will take place).
There are 16 sports on the programme this year, including one which has never featured at an Olympics before, ski mountaineering, and new events in existing disciplines: a mixed team event in skeleton, women’s doubles in luge, and a men’s super team events in large hill ski jumping. The alpine mixed team parallel event has been dropped and replaced by men’s and women’s combined event.
What are the sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Alpine Skiing (10 events)
Men: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super-G, combined
Women: Downhill, giant slalom, slalom, super-G, combined
Biathlon (11 events)
Men: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay
Women: Individual, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay
Mixed: Team relay
Bobsleigh (4 events)
Men: Two-man, four-man
Women: Monobob, two-woman
Cross-country skiing (12 events)
Men’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay
Women’s Distance: Classical, skiathlon, freestyle, relay
Men’s Sprint: Individual, team
Women’s Sprint: Individual, team
Curling (3 events)
Men
Women
Mixed Doubles
Figure Skating (5 events)
Men: Singles
Women: Singles
Mixed: Pairs, ice dance, team event
Freestyle skiing (15 events)
Men: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, dual moguls, ski cross, slopestyle
Women: Aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, dual moguls, ski cross, slopestyle
Mixed: Team aerials
Ice hockey (2 events)
Men
Women
Luge (5 events)
Men: Singles, doubles
Women: Singles, doubles
Mixed: Relay
Nordic combined (3 events)
Men: Individual (large hill/10km), individual (normal hill/10km), team sprint 2 x 7.5km)
Short track speed skating (9 events)
Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m relay
Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay
Mixed: Team relay
Skeleton (3 events)
Men
Women
Mixed team
Ski jumping (6 events)
Men: Normal hill, large hill, super team
Women: Normal hill, large hill
Mixed: Team
Ski mountaineering (3 events)
Men: Sprint
Women: Sprint
Mixed: Relay
Snowboard (11 events)
Men: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.
Women: Big air, halfpipe, parallel giant slalom, slopestyle, snowboard cross.
Mixed: Snowboard cross team
Speed skating (14 events)
Men: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, mass start, team pursuit
Women: 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, mass start, team pursuit
