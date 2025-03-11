White Lotus fans celebrate after unexpected star’s brief full-frontal nude scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The White Lotus have been left stunned after being treated to another full-frontal nudity scene in the black comedy show’s latest season.

The new season of the dark comedy is set in another luxury hotel - this time in Thailand - but after four episodes the show has already screened two male nude scenes.

In the first episode, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays the eldest son of a wealthy family surprised even his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, after appearing fully nude.

Warning: The rest of this article does contain spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

Now Schwarzenegger’s father in the show, Jason Isaacs, has also had a full-frontal scene leaving viewers speechless.

In the previous episode, Isaacs's character, Timothy Ratliff, agreed that he and his family should forego their phones for the remainder of their stay at the hotel as a way to avoid the constant calls he’s receiving.

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

Ratliff is facing a financial scandal and a criminal investigation and is dealing with the stress by taking his wife’s (Parker Posey) anti-anxiety medication.

In the new episode, a relaxed Ratliff accidentally exposes himself to the rest of his family after his bathroom robe comes loose, shocking everyone else in the room.

After the scene aired for the first time on Sunday, viewers at home couldn’t hide their disbelief at what they had just seen.

“I did NOT have Jason Isaacs full-frontal on my White Lotus S3 bingo card lmaooo,” wrote one person.

Using a Harry Potter reference (Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the film franchise), one viewer joked: “Well, I didn’t expect White Lotus to show Lucius Malfoy’s wand tonight, but here we are.”

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs as Timothy in 'The White Lotus' series three ( HBO/Sky )

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Isaacs joked that full frontal scenes are now in his “contract for every show I do”.

“It'll get easier, hopefully,” he added.

Elsewhere, Isaacs opened up about the “insane” response he got from the police when he reported that he was the victim of an ongoing stalking ordeal.

Speaking in a new interview, Isaacs revealed that he “went mad” during that period because the police assumed his stalker – a young woman – must have been romantically involved with him, even though he had never met her.

“I was terrified my house would be burned down or I’d be stabbed. And because it was a young woman the police didn’t take it seriously for a long time.” he told the i . “She might read this, which is disturbing.”

He said the police had several “insane” responses, such as changing his name and occupation.

“A different officer advised to ‘just knock her out’. “They were next to useless, the police,” he said. “They kept insisting I must have had an affair with her. And I’d never met her.”