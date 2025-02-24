Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Schwarzenegger has denied that he got his role in The White Lotus because of his Golden Globe-winning father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 31-year-old plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of a wealthy family, in the third season of the popular black comedy drama. But has denied that the opportunity had anything to do with his industry connections.

Patrick is the son of the Terminator star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his former wife and niece of former president John F Kennedy, Maria Shriver. The couple ended their relationship after 25 years of marriage in 2011. They share four children together. The Total Recall actor also shares a child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Patrick, 31, told The Sunday Times.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

He added” “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But, that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

Patrick explained that winning the role was a surreal experience.

open image in gallery Patrick believes his father had no part to play in securing his role ( Getty Images )

“I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get this, everybody is up for this.’ I’ve been a massive fan of the show since day one.”

He added:“It was my dream goal, I think I manifested it.”

Fans were unimpressed with the comments as one wrote on social media: “Patrick Schwarzenegger NEPO BABY tries to deny his FAMOUS PARENTS had anything to do with his ROLE on WHITE LOTUS, despite having no discernible talent.”

open image in gallery Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' ( HBO )

His father commented on a nude scene in the show earlier this month, saying: “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

The satirical series follows the exploits of rich and troubled guests and charismatic employees at the luxury resort chain The White Lotus. While the setting seems tranquil, things quickly descend into chaos as the lives of the holidaymakers unravel into a darker reality.