Oscar-winning actor makes surprise cameo in The White Lotus

The third season of The White Lotus season three set? Thailand filming locations revealed">The White Lotus has been noted for its large, talented cast – and the latest episode saw an Oscar-winning actor make an easy-to-miss cameo.

Ke Huy Quan, who rose to fame as a child playing “Short Round” in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and won an Oscar in 2023 for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, can be heard – but not seen – in the latest episode of the acclaimed show.

In the third season premiere, the character of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) is contacted by journalists, inquiring about his financial history, prompting him to leave a voice note for his ex-business partner, Kenny.

Episode two saw Kenny return the call, telling Timothy in a frantic phone call: “I don’t care about the f***ing story, because 20 agents just raided my f***ing office! F*** me. I’m done.”

The foul-mouthed voice on the other end of the line is in fact that of Quan – though the actor does not appear in the episode’s end credits, or the IMDB page for the series.

In the brief scene, Quan’s character also alludes to there being a “whistleblower” in his office, who sought to “rat me out to the media” and the FBI. Implicating his former partner, Kenny pins the blame on his friend, stating that he is “wrapped up in some money laundering bribery situation, and I only made $10 million off of your stupid f***ing scheme!”

The White Lotus, created by Enlightened’s Mike White, is a satire of wealth set at a luxury hotel resort, with each season taking place at a different hotel, with a largely different cast of characters.

Ke Huy Quan photographed in February 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s not the first time the show has enlisted big names to make a subtle cameo: last season, Laura Dern featured as a voice on the phone, playing the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli’s character.

In a four-star review of The White Lotus season three, The Independent’s reviewer Nick Hilton wrote: “At its heart, The White Lotus is two things: a great piece of writing and an even better exhibition of casting. The cast here is ludicrously stacked.

“It’s almost ostentatious, but, then again, The White Lotus has never held back. It is an excessive show about excess. And the presence of such a galaxy of stars allows White, the show’s sole writer and director, to perform a cup and balls routine, moving the pieces so fast that the eye is drawn from one drama to another – from divorce to fraud to incest to prostitution to burglary to murder – and you never know where the ball will end up.”

In the UK, The White Lotus is available to watch on Sky and NOW, with new episodes released weekly.