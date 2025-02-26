Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Pratt has said that, although he is related to Patrick Schwarzenegger, he looked at the actor’s genitals during his nude scenes in the new season of The White Lotus.

Schwarzenegger, 31, plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of a wealthy family in the new season of the dark comedy, and in the first episode starred in a full frontal nude scene.

After they arrive at the Thai resort, Saxon protests that his sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) should not sleep in the same room as youngest child Lochlan (Sam Nivola) as they have “full grown genitals”.

In the end, Saxon and Lochlan share a room, depicted in a scene in which Saxon makes a number of remarks about his sister’s attractiveness and sex life and asks about his brother’s taste in porn. He then wonders how he’ll be able to “jerk off all week” with his brother in the room, before walking to the bathroom fully nude.

Joking to E! News, Pratt said: “I know where my eyes went - I’m not blood-related to him, I was looking at that d***, bro.”

“No, he looks amazing”, the Guardians of the Galaxy star added. “Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

On a more serious note, Pratt said: “He created a character. And it feels natural and good. I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick…I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard. He’s actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything. He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad.”

open image in gallery Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' ( HBO )

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are related through Katherine Schwarzenegger, who married the Jurassic World actor in 2019. Patrick and Katherine are the children of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

Earlier this month, The Terminator actor also commented on his son’s nude scene. On social media, the older Schwarzenegger modestly wrote: “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate Patrick Schwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season three premiere. What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me.”

open image in gallery Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘The White Lotus’ Season three ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the younger Schwarzenegger has denied that he got The White Lotus role because of who his father is.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Patrick, 31, told The Sunday Times.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

He added” “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But, that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”