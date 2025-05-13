Walton Goggins delivers five-word acceptance speech at the Webby Awards
Goggins took home the Webby Award for Best Actor
Walton Goggins was among the slate of winners at the 29th Webby Awards on Monday.
The 53-year-old nabbed a special recognition Best Actor award for his performances in a trio of streaming hits: The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout.
The Leftovers star Justin Theroux presented Goggins with the honor, saying a few words about the star’s work ethic.
“Walton’s acting is a masterclass in commitment, nuance, and the rare art of making you laugh, cry, and ask yourself, ‘When does this motherf***er take a nap?’” Theroux said.
The two actors embraced and shared a quick kiss as Theroux welcomed Goggins to the stage.
Goggins then delivered a simple, five-word speech, saying: “If it happens, be grateful.”
Started in 1996, the Webby Awards initially only honored websites. But it’s grown since then to include new technologies like apps and software as well as social media and games.
At the 2025 ceremony held in New York City and hosted by Ilana Glazer, other honorees included Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient Snoop Dogg, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcello Hernández, the MeidasTouch Podcast, and Norman Teague.
Dr. Fei-Fei Li received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to artificial intelligence and leadership in advancing human-centered AI.
Each winner delivered a five-word acceptance speech as is custom at the awards.
Some were sillier than others, such as when Snoop Dogg used his five words to say: “Break bread, or fake dead.”
Dimoldenberg, seemingly addressing to the creators watching the ceremony, used her five-word acceptance speech to say: “Don’t wait. Make it yourself.”
But during a more poignant moment while accepting the Advocate of the Year Webby Award from NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Crockett received the first standing ovation of the evening for her five-word speech.
“Only organized outrage overcomes oppression,” she said.
Newly appointed Webby Awards Executive Director Jesse Feister delivered remarks celebrating the state of the internet in 2025 and also acknowledging the winners.
“What I love most about the internet is that it gives talented, self made, creative people a way in,” Feister said of the emphasis on creators. “And tonight’s winners are proof of that.”
