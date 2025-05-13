Walton Goggins delivers five-word acceptance speech at the Webby Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walton Goggins was among the slate of winners at the 29th Webby Awards on Monday.

The 53-year-old nabbed a special recognition Best Actor award for his performances in a trio of streaming hits: The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout.

The Leftovers star Justin Theroux presented Goggins with the honor, saying a few words about the star’s work ethic.

“Walton’s acting is a masterclass in commitment, nuance, and the rare art of making you laugh, cry, and ask yourself, ‘When does this motherf***er take a nap?’” Theroux said.

The two actors embraced and shared a quick kiss as Theroux welcomed Goggins to the stage.

Goggins then delivered a simple, five-word speech, saying: “If it happens, be grateful.”

open image in gallery Walton Goggins ( Getty )

Started in 1996, the Webby Awards initially only honored websites. But it’s grown since then to include new technologies like apps and software as well as social media and games.

At the 2025 ceremony held in New York City and hosted by Ilana Glazer, other honorees included Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient Snoop Dogg, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcello Hernández, the MeidasTouch Podcast, and Norman Teague.

open image in gallery Walton Goggins and Justin Theroux embrace at the 2025 Webby Awards ( Getty Images for The Webby Award )

Dr. Fei-Fei Li received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to artificial intelligence and leadership in advancing human-centered AI.

Each winner delivered a five-word acceptance speech as is custom at the awards.

Some were sillier than others, such as when Snoop Dogg used his five words to say: “Break bread, or fake dead.”

Dimoldenberg, seemingly addressing to the creators watching the ceremony, used her five-word acceptance speech to say: “Don’t wait. Make it yourself.”

But during a more poignant moment while accepting the Advocate of the Year Webby Award from NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Crockett received the first standing ovation of the evening for her five-word speech.

“Only organized outrage overcomes oppression,” she said.

Newly appointed Webby Awards Executive Director Jesse Feister delivered remarks celebrating the state of the internet in 2025 and also acknowledging the winners.

“What I love most about the internet is that it gives talented, self made, creative people a way in,” Feister said of the emphasis on creators. “And tonight’s winners are proof of that.”