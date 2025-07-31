Walton Goggins says ‘spicy’ new ad is ‘closest to a porno’ he’ll ever get

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walton Goggins has joked that his appearance in a new snack commercial is “the closest to a porno as I'll ever be.”

The 53-year-old star has become something of a sex symbol thanks to his pivotal role in the most recent season of The White Lotus. He sends up that reputation in a new advertisement for Doritos Golden Sriracha, which comes with the tag line “spicy, but not too spicy.”

The three-and-a-half minute film stars Goggins as a plumber who “really only cares about the plumbing” in a parody of porn tropes.

Goggins told People that he welcomed the comedic role as a break from working on the dystopian Amazon Prime series Fallout, saying he had “been playing the Ghoul all day” and was “exhausted” when he first read the script.

“I read it, and was literally one page into it and I just couldn't stop laughing, and by the end of it, my mouth had dropped open and I called my wife and I said, ‘I just read this campaign. It is a bold statement.’ The next thing I said was, ‘I am so in’,” recalled Goggins.

Walton Goggins stars in a 'spicy' advert for Doritos Golden Sriracha ( YouTube/Doritos )

He added his own take on his newfound sex symbol status, saying: “You know what I think I find sexy in people? People that come from their heart, that love life and say ‘yes’ in life more than they say ‘no’ and have adventure in conversation or adventure geographically speaking. Somebody that has a zest for living — I've always had that, luckily, and maybe that's what people find attractive.”

Back in May, Goggins hosted Saturday Night Live and joked that becoming a sex symbol at 53 was “fantastic...until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines.”

He then read out a series of real headlines about himself, starting with Cosmopolitan asking: “Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?”

Goggins responded: “I've had the same hairline since I was seven. It's not receding. It's holding its ground!”

Another headline, from Slate, read: “His Hair Is Greasy. His Eyes Are Bulging. I Think I’m in Love.”

Goggins called that one: “Beautiful journalism.”

Finally the actor pointed out a headline from Yahoo News that read: “Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.”

Goggins joked: “For some reason, the part of that headline that offends me the most is the word ‘whom’. It just sounds pretentious.”