Pride and Prejudice on Netflix: Meet the full cast bringing the Jane Austen classic to life

From Emma Corrin to Jamie Demetriou, the entire ensemble has been announced

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 29 July 2025 08:07 EDT
Pride and Prejudice trailer (1995)

The full cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice miniseries has officially been announced, with Jane Austen fans looking beyond the page at the actors who’ll be playing their favourite characters.

Following the revelation in April that The Crown’s Emma Corrin would be leading the cast as heroine Elizabeth Bennet – alongside Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy and Olivia Colman as Elizabeth’s mother, Mrs Bennet – the rest of the ensemble have now been unveiled.

Fiona Shaw, Rufus Sewell and Jamie Demetriou are among the actors who are joining the show, in the latest adaptation of the 1813 novel from Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton.

Alderton’s version will be the subject of much scrutiny as it follows in the footsteps of two beloved adaptations: the 1995 TV drama featuring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Meet the full cast of the forthcoming Netflix show below.

Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin (Getty Images for IMDb/Emma McIntyre)

Corrin is very well-versed in period fare. They were nominated for their performance as Princess Diana in The Crown, and they played lead Connie Reid in Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Talking about taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennet, previously played by Keira Knightley and Jennifere Ehle, they said: “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden (Pascal Le Segretain)

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden will be stepping into the role of Elizabeth’s love interest, which previously made Colin Firth and future Succession award-winner Matthew Macfadyen into internationally adored heartthrobs. Lowden is also known for his roles in The Gold, Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Benediction.

Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman (Chris Baker/Netflix)

Oscar winner Colman will be playing Elizabeth’s mother, who’s desperate to marry her daughter off to a suitable man. The part has been played before by fellow national treasures Alison Steadman and Brenda Blethyn. Colman won the Academy Award for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, and, after comedy roles in Green Wing and Peep Show, she has become known as one of Britain’s best dramatic actors thanks to roles in Tyrannosaur, Broadchurch, The Father and The Lost Daughter.

Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet

Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell (Supplied by Netflix)

Following in the footsteps of Donald Sutherland and Benjamin Whitrow, Sewell will play Elizabeth’s kind-hearted father. The actor was recently seen undergoing an unrecognisable transformation to play Prince Andrew in Scoop, and is also known for his roles in A Knight’s Tale, Judy, Middlemarch and Netflix series The Diplomat.

Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg

Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw (Getty)

Killing Eve and Harry Potter star Shaw will surely have lots of fun as the formidable Lady Catherine de Bourg, aunt of Mr Darcy and foil to Elizabeth. She has previously been brought to life by Judi Dench and Barbara Leigh-Hunt.

Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet

Freya Mavor
Freya Mavor (Supplied by Netflix)

Scottish Skins breakout Mavor, perhaps best known for playing Daria Greenock in finance drama Industry, will portray Elizabeth’s eldest sister Jane. The character, known for her beauty, has been played in previous adaptations by Rosamund Pike and Susannah Harker.

Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins

Jamie Demetriou
Jamie Demetriou (Pip)

Comedy star Demetriou, who created and starred in sitcom Stath Lets Flats, is no stranger to playing weird and wonderful characters. He’ll be right at home as the Bennets’s odd cousin Mr Collins, memorably played in previous adaptations by Tom Hollander and David Bamber.

Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley

Daryl McCormack
Daryl McCormack (daryl)

Bad Sisters and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande actor McCormack will play Mr Bingley, the very rich bachelor who falls for Jane. The Irish actor is also known for playing Isaiah Jesus in the fifth series of Peaky Blinders – and he recently had a supporting role in 2024 blockbuster Twisters.

Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham

Louis Partridge
Louis Partridge (Charlie Gray)

After a minor role in family film favourite Paddington, Partridge, who will play Mr Darcy’s rival Mr Wickham, broke through with roles in Netflix adventure film Enola Holmes and Pistol, in which he played Sex Pistols musician Sid Vicious. Past actors to have played Mr Wickham include Adrian Lukis and Rupert Friend.

Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet

Rhea Norwood
Rhea Norwood (Michael Shelford)

The Heartstopper and Cabaret star will play the youngest of the five Bennet daughters, who has previously been played by Julia Sawalha and Jena Malone.

Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley

Siena Kelly
Siena Kelly (David Reiss Photography)

Kelly, who won acclaim for her roles in Adult Material and standout Black Mirror season seven episode “Bête Noire”, will play Mr Bingley’s snobbish sister Caroline, following in the footsteps of Anna Chancellor and Kelly Reilly.

Also joining the cast are:

Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery making their screen debuts as Mary and Kitty Bennet – previously played by Lucy Briers and Talulah Riley

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) as Mrs Gardiner – previously played by Joanna David and Penelope Wilton

Sebastian Armesto (Gangs of London) as Mr Gardiner – previously played by Tim Wylton and Peter Wight

Rosie Cavaliero (KAOS) as Lady Lucas – previously played by Norma Streader and Claudie Blakley

Saffron Coomber (Three Little Birds) as Mrs Hurst – previously played by Lucy Robinson

James Dryden (Deadpool) as Mr Hurst – previously played by Rupert Vansittart

Justin Edwards (The Thick Of It) as Sir William Lucas – previously played by Christopher Benjamin and Sylvester Morand

James Northcote (The Last Kingdom) as Colonel Forster – previously played by Paul Moriarty

Eloise Webb (The Queen's Gambit) as Harriet Forster – previously played by Victoria Hamilton

Isabella Sermon (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Georgiana Darcy – previously played by Emilia Fox and Tamzin Merchant

