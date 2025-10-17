Vicky Pattison says Strictly wardrobe malfunction left her ‘stressed out and angry’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison has said that a minor wardrobe malfunction last weekend left her “stressed out and angry”.

The reality TV star, who is dancing with professional partner Kai Widdrington in this year’s series of the BBC show, said the moment occurred during last Saturday’s (11 October) dress rehearsal for the Movie Week special.

Pattison and Widdrington performed a Great Gatsby-themed Charleston for the live show, which earned them a score of 25 points from the judges.

However, it was during the dress rehearsals that things truly went wrong for Pattison, with her headdress causing her problems.

“Saturday was just like a disaster from start to finish,” said Pattison on her Get A Grip podcast with co-host Angela Scanlon.

“You know me little headdress thing, obviously I had a wig as well. So they put that on... We were dancing the dress rehearsal. And obviously there's a move where me head goes down and comes up, and the head piece just totally like detached from the wig and fell over me face.”

Pattison said that she tried to correct the issue by pushing the headdress back up but said that it wouldn’t stay put.

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison and dance partner Kai Widdrington on last Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

“Kai’s going, ‘Continue carry on.’ And, honestly, I was so stressed out and angry, I tried to stop,” she said.

Pattison said that after the dance finished they spoke with Strictly co-host Tess Daly who asked: “Oh, you had a bit of stress there with your headpiece there".

The Geordie Shore star replied: "Me f***ing wig fell off!"

Eventually, the headdress issue was remedied by the wardrobe team, who attached the item to her wig.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Widdrington, who was a guest for the episode, said that Pattison’s performance was “actually good” during Saturday’s routine despite their low score.

He also said that she seemed to be “growing in confidence” after the 37-year-old told Women’s Health UK that she is finding the show “intimidating and overwhelming”.

open image in gallery Vicky and Kai have overall impressed during the early weeks of the competition ( BBC )

“All the pros are carved like angels, and I’m there sweating away in my gym gear,” she said.

“It’s both intimidating and overwhelming. But as you get older, you don’t often get the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone. I like to prove I’m capable.”

Pattison said although she has become “relatively strong over the past couple of years” through weight training, Pilates and regularly taking part in charity challenges such as treks, she still feels underprepared for the intensity of Strictly.

“I think it’s going to be the cardio that lets me down… everyone is so fit,” she added.