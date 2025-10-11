Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week three of BBC series
What judges thought of the ‘Movie Week’ performances
Week three of Strictly Come Dancing saw the return of Movie Week, with the celebrity contestants taking on songs from famous films.
It was an action-packed episode on Saturday night (11 October), with Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and professional partner Katya Jones earning the first 10 of the competition with their Paso Doble to “The Plaza of Execution” from the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro.
Cope and Jones scored a total of 37 points, bringing them to the top of the leaderboard – two points ahead of Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin who wowed judges with their American Smooth to “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from The Sound of Music.
At the bottom end of the leaderboard are Ross King and Jowita Przystal, whose Paso Doble to the Thunderbirds theme tune failed to impress the judging panel, which included special guest Wicked star Cynthia Erivo – although the actor and singer did not vote.
Meanwhile, fans were disappointed by the score awarded to ex-footballer Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, arguing that their Cha Cha deserved more than a four from the notoriously hard to please Craig Revel Horwood.
As was announced earlier in the week, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis was absent due to illness. He and professional partner Dianne Buswell will automatically go through to the competition’s next stage.
See below the marks and total scores from week three, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:
Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35
George Clarke and Alexis Warr – 6 + 8 + 9 + 8 = 31
La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec – 7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28
Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova – 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22
Ross King and Jowita Przystał – 4 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 19
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – 7 + 7 + 6 + 6 =26
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – 4 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 25
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley – 7 + 7 + 6 + 8 = 28
Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington – 5 + 7 + 6 + 7 = 25
Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola – 6 + 7 +7 + 7 = 25
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe – 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer – 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – 9 + 10 + 9 + 9 = 37
Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell – Absent due to illness; will automatically go through to the next round
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments