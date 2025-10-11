Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans are appalled at judge Craig Revel Horwood’s score for Karen Carney.

Carney, 38, is one of the many stars competing on this year’s series of the BBC flagship dance show, which returned to screens for its third week on Saturday night (11 October).

It was Movie Week, a beloved fixture in the Strictly run, which sees the couples perform dances to famous film soundtracks.

Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu danced the Cha Cha to “She's A Lady” by Tom Jones from the 2000 comedy-action film Miss Congeniality.

The pair earned modest praise from the panel of judges, many of whom applauded Carney’s transformation into the film’s FBI agent-turned-pageant queen played by Sandra Bullock.

When it came to the scoring, however, one judge’s score stuck out as considerably worse than the rest.

The notoriously hard to please Horwood awarded the duo just four points, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton DuBeke all giving them seven points.

The four from Horwood dramatically decreased their overall score, which totalled 25.

Fans of the series were outraged by his decision, sharing their opinion on social media.

“A4 Craig really? So ridiculous,” one person said, with another adding that they were “FLABBERGASTED” by the low score.

“You’re having a flipping laugh,” said someone else. Others called it a “foolish mark” and “jail-worthy”.

Many people drew comparisons between Carney’s performance and fellow competitor Ross King, who had danced earlier in the episode and whom Horwood also awarded a four.

“That definitely was not the same as Ross’s dance,” one person said. “Karen deserved at least a 6 from Craig.”

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis was absent from the live show after he was advised to rest by doctors. He and partner Dianne Buswell will automatically make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon (11 October), Buswell denied claims that she is the real reason behind his absence.

“Just to clarify I’ve had lots of people messaging me thinking this is a cover up for me not being able to dance?!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Firstly, we wouldn’t lie, especially about someone being sick. And secondly, I am fine. Yes I am pregnant, but I’m also very capable and feeling good!”

She continued: “Thirdly, there are things in place if any pros were to get sick or injured.”

The 36-year-old dancer is the first star to ever compete on Strictly while pregnant.

Dennis and Buswell were due to perform the Waltz to “Is It You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek.

Follow along with all Strictly-related live updates here...