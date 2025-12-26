Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase is receiving medical attention after a worrying video of the child actor went viral.

Chase, 36, was spotted on the streets of Riverside, California, appearing disheveled and homeless. In several clips filmed by fans, he confirmed that he was on the hit Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, playing the role of Martin from 2004-2007.

According to TMZ, the Riverside police said that they are familiar with Chase and interact with him at least once a week, offering him mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and temporary housing, which he continually declines.

In a video posted Thursday to Instagram, influencer Jake Harris shared that Chase was getting “the help he needed.”

“He’s currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better and on track for rehab,” Harris continued. “Just know he is in good hands right now, being taken care of and he’s off the streets.”

open image in gallery Tylor Chase has been helped by his former co-stars after he was found disheveled on the streets. ( @daniel_curtis_lee / Instagram )

Harris is one of a handful of influencers and former child stars who have stepped up to help Chase after the video emerged.

Former child actor Shaun Weiss, who starred as Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks film franchise, asked fans for help finding Chase earlier in the week. After Chase was located, his former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Curtis Lee took him out for a meal and put him up in a hotel room.

After sharing the initial update on Chase, Harris shared another video to debunk reports that the former child star had left the hotel room in disarray.

“This is the supposed ‘trashed hotel room’ that’s going viral. He did not trash the hotel,” Harris wrote in an on-screen message appearing over a video of Chase’s room. “Management was not upset. Don’t believe every story you hear about Tylor.”

open image in gallery 'Mighty Duck' star Shaun Weiss is looking to help former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase after he appeared to be living on the streets in a recent viral video. ( shaunweiss/Instagram )

Ned’s Declassified star Devon Werkheiser has also spoken out about his co-star’s situation, telling TMZ that “Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way.”

“I haven’t seen Tylor in almost 20 years since the show ended,” he added, acknowledging: “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”

Werkheiser, who led the classic teen sitcom from 2004 to 2007, expressed his hope that people would stop filming and uploading videos of Chase online for views.

“My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending,” he said.