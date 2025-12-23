Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former child actor Shaun Weiss, who starred as Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks film franchise, is calling on fans to help him locate former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase after his appearance in a recent viral video worried fans.

Chase, 36, was spotted on the streets of Riverside, California, appearing disheveled and unhoused. In several clips filmed by fans, he confirmed that he was on the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

According to TMZ, the Riverside police said that they are familiar with Chase, and interact with him at least once a week, offering him mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and temporary housing, which he continually declines.

The Independent has contacted Riverside police for additional information.

As the former actor’s circumstances left fans alarmed, Weiss addressed the situation in a video posted Monday to Instagram. “I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase],” he said. “I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss is looking to help fellow former Nickelodeon child actor Tylor Chase after he appeared to be living on the streets in a recent viral video ( shaunweiss/Instagram )

He added: “All we need to do now is find him. I’m not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself.

“We hear that he’s on La Sierra at Riverside. I don’t really know where that is, but if anyone can go and get a face-to-face with Tylor, please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday.”

Weiss, 47, has struggled with drug addiction and has been open about his road to recovery. “When I started getting this kind of support from people and I started doing better, it became a thing where I didn’t want to let anybody down,” he said on an April episode of the Pod Meets World podcast.

Ned’s Declassified star Devon Werkheiser has also spoken out about his co-star’s situation, telling TMZ that “Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way.”

“I haven’t seen Tylor in almost 20 years since the show ended,” he added, acknowledging: “Anyone who has dealt with severe addiction and deep mental health issues knows it’s an unbelievably challenging situation if they don’t want help.”

Werkheiser, who led the classic teen sitcom from 2004 to 2007, expressed his hope that people would stop filming and uploading videos of Chase online for views.

“My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending,” he said.