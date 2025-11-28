Netflix and Nickelodeon voice actor Tony Germano dies at 55 after tragic fall
The Brazilian actor provided voices for animated shows on several streaming services
Tony Germano, an actor who had lent his voice to animated series on Netflix and Nickelodeon, has died. He was 55.
The Brazilian voice actor died on Wednesday, November 26, after a fatal fall from the roof of his home.
In a statement to People, a representative for Germano said: “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.”
The statement continued: "We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt."
More to follow...
