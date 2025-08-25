Tristan Rogers death: General Hospital star’s final appearance on other long-running soap opera revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Young and the Restless will be honoring the late Tristan Rogers as the show announced the date of his final appearance.

The actor died on August 15 after being diagnosed with lung cancer, his manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Rogers will be reprising his role as Colin Atkinson on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running soap opera.

The Young and the Restless Instagram account shared a post on Monday of Rogers’ co-star, Jess Walton, praising her late scene partner. “He was a beloved member of The Young and the Restless family,” she said. “And I had the pleasure of being his scene partner for many years. I adored working with him.”

The video then showed an old scene between Rogers and Walton from over 10 years ago. “We will miss you, Tristan, and your remarkable performance as Colin Atkinson,” Walton continued.

Rogers played the role of Colin Atkinson on ‘The Young and the Restless’ ( Getty Images )

“On behalf of the entire Y&R family, Jess Walton pays tribute to her longtime scene partner, Tristan Rogers, who makes his final television appearance on tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless,” the post’s caption read.

“As we revisit one of their most memorable scenes — an emotional moment between Jill and Colin from 2014— we are reminded of the lasting impact Tristan brought to our show, both on and off screen.”

“He will forever be missed,” the announcement concluded.

Rogers played the role of Atkinson on and off for years from 2010 to 2012 before reprising the role from 2014 to 2017 and then again in 2019.

The Australian native was also known for the role of Robert Scorpio on the soap opera General Hospital.

Soodak said that role, which Rogers played on and off over 45 years, “meant everything to him.”

“He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge,” his manager said. “He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family.”

The TV star announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” Rogers’ representatives said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

“They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family. Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever,” the statement read at the time.

Episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.