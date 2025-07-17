General Hospital star Tristan Rogers diagnosed with cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fan-favorite General Hospital actor has been diagnosed with cancer.

A representative for Tristan Rogers, known for playing Robert Scorpio on the long-running soap opera, spoke to Deadline on Thursday to reveal the diagnosis.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the representative said.

“As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.

Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers, 79, has played the same character on the soap opera since 1980, with his most recent appearance being on November 12, 2024, when Scorpio left town with his ex-wife, Holly Sutton.

Throughout his time on the long-running series, his character was also killed off in 1992 before being brought back to life in typical soap opera fashion in 2006.

‘Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family,’ a representative for the actor said ( Getty Images )

Rogers has also acted on The Bay, Studio City, and The Young and the Restless.

The news of the actor’s cancer diagnosis comes a few days after another General Hospital actor, Kirsten Storms, announced she would be taking a break from her role while she settles into her new home in Tennessee.

In an Instagram video posted earlier this month, the actor shared that she had a conversation with the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, in March about her desire to move out of California, as well as her desire to stay on the show.

“Now, when you approach a job like this, they can always be like, ‘Forget it. We will let you out of your contract if you’re going to leave the state,’” Storms explained, but “GH did not do that. Which was kind of amazing because I also asked for some time off.”

She revealed that she recently completed her “final taping day for the year,” teasing that it’s possible she might return as early as November or December.

Her current short-term departure comes a month after Jonathan Jackson, who reprised his role as Lucky Spencer for the fourth time last year, exited the series.

While he revealed that his intentions were to stay on the show longer, Jackson told TV Line last month that the logistics of traveling between his home in Tennessee and the show’s tapings in California had taken a toll on his family life.