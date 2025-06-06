General Hospital brings back fan-favorite actor after announcing Jonathan Jackson’s exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the wake of the sad revelation that Jonathan Jackson is departingGeneral Hospitalfor the third time, fans have been offered a glimmer of hope with an exciting casting update.

On Friday, the day after news broke that Jackson would be exiting ABC’s long-running soap opera just nine months after he reprised his role as Lucky Spencer, it was announced that Kelly Thiebaud would be returning in July.

“It is good to be home,” the Daytime Emmy-winning actor told Deadline.

“I am thrilled to have Kelly back on our show,” added GH executive producer Frank Valentini. “We have some great twists and turns planned for her character.”

Her surprise return comes two years after she exited the show in 2023 following the death of her conniving character, Dr. Britt Westbourne, at the hands of the Hook serial killer. It’s currently unclear whether Thiebaud will be returning as Westbourne or as an entirely new character.

Kelly Thiebaud is returning to 'General Hospital' as Jonathan Jackson (right) exits the soap opera ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted ABC for comment.

Thiebaud, 42, was first introduced as Westbourne in 2012. She was later reduced to recurring status in 2014 and has come and gone from the show several times over the years. Her portrayal of the multi-dimensional antagonist has been widely praised by viewers and critics. It even landed her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2023 for Outstanding Supporting Actress and two additional nominations in the same category.

“I love going to work and getting to play someone that I am not. It’s really fun to do,” Thiebaud told Daytime Confidential in 2013.

Meanwhile, Jackson made his debut as Spencer at just 10 years old in 1993. He featured on the series on and off until 1999, when he officially took a 10-year hiatus to pursue other projects. He eventually returned in 2009 for two years before exiting again to star as Avery Barkley in the six-season drama Nashville.

Jackson made additional appearances in a handful of special 2015 episodes. He finally made his long-awaited comeback as Spencer in August 2024, before his character bid farewell in Thursday’s episode.

During the episode, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) rejects Spencer’s surprise marriage proposal, telling him that Port Charles is her forever home. After Spencer admits that the fictional town is “not his home anymore,” he announces he is skipping town.

“I know it’s sudden,” Spencer tells Liz. “But being here, knowing that we can’t be together, it just hurts too much.”

“We were so glad Jonathan was able to reprise the role of Lucky, even if was for a limited time,” Valentini said in an earlier statement. “We wish him nothing but the best, and the door is always open for Jonathan to return.”