Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Paloma Faith has hinted her friendship with Alan Carr has hit a rocky patch after the comedian betrayed her on The Celebrity Traitors.

Faith, who previously she was surprised the comedian backstabbed her on the show, has been vocal about her disappointment in Carr since the episode aired earlier this week, stating: “I don’t think it was very nice.”

Now, on Instagram, when one person wrote: “I thought @chattyman was your friend,” the “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” singer replied: “So did I!”

Carr’s decision to “murder” Faith came after the pair’s close bond was revealed in the BBC show’s first episode. The pair arrived at the Scottish castle as friends and giggled away together throughout the early experience.

However, by the end of the debut instalment, Carr, who was chosen to be a traitor by host Claudia Winkleman, opted to oust Faith from the show – something the singer said she would never have done to him.

When Ed Gamble, host of after show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, defended Carr, saying it was a difficult decision, Faith said he was giving Carr too much grace.

“I think you’re being nice,” the singer replied. “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice.”

She continued: “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

However, Faith claimed she had forgiven Carr, whom she called “extremely lovable”.

open image in gallery Paloma Faith was left disappointed after friend Alan Carr ousted her from the series ( BBC )

“I’ve spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him.”

Carr and his fellow traitors – TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer-songwriter Cat Burns – had been tasked with “murdering” a faithful in plain sight by touching the face of the celebrity they wanted gone.

It was decided that Carr was the best candidate for the job and, after struggling to touch someone’s face without arousing suspicion, he pretended to remove a piece of hair from his friend’s cheek.

Faith said she was gutted to be the first celebrity out of the show. Her elimination arrived the day after Carr touched her face, with Winkleman revealing that the traitors had hit her with a “burst of slow-acting poison”.

She isn’t the only one unhappy with Carr over his betrayal, with Faith revealing her four-year-old daughter’s brutal reaction to her elimination.

open image in gallery Alan Carr betrayed his friend Paloma Faith on ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

The contestants had to try to guess who the traitors had murdered – and incorrectly guessed comedian Lucy Beaumont. Carr feigned surprise when Winkleman revealed it was Faith and viewers were left in hysterics when Carr’s fellow traitor, Jonathan Ross, said he should say a few words in her honour as they were the closest.

Carr appeared taken aback by Ross putting him under such scrutiny and stammered his way through a speech.

Viewers are calling Carr’s struggles as a traitor the TV highlight of the year.

Also taking part in the series are actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson and Ruth Codd, former QI host Stephen Fry, broadcasters Kate Garraway and Clare Balding, singer Charlotte Church, comedian Lucy Beaumont, rugby player Joe Marler, YouTube prankster Niko Omilana and historian David Olusoga.

Other stars include Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, comedian Joe Wilkinson and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The lucky players who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.