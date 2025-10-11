Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paloma Faith has shared her daughter’s hilarious reaction to her shock exit from The Celebrity Traitors.

The singer, 44, was one of 19 stars taking part in the hit BBC game show. She became the first to leave the programme on Thursday (9 October) after her close friend Alan Carr “betrayed” her.

Faith opened up about her disappointing early departure during her appearance on The One Show on Friday night (10 October).

She told hosts Alex Jones and Lauren Lauverne that she felt “humiliated and embarrassed” by how little time she spent in the castle. “I psyched myself up,” she said. “I brought six suitcases of clothes! I was ready for a fashion parade!”

Faith also shared her daughter’s reaction to Carr’s backstabbing move. “My four-year-old turned to me this morning and said, ‘Mama, I don’t like Alan anymore, he can’t come to our house,’” recalled the musician.

Her elimination from the series came as a particular shock given that she and Carr are long-standing friends. The pair were seen giggling away together throughout the early experience of the series.

However, by the end of the debut instalment, Carr, who was chosen to be a traitor by host Claudia Winkleman, opted to oust Faith from the show – something the singer said she would never have done to him.

Carr and his fellow traitors – TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer-songwriter Cat Burns – were tasked with “murdering” a faithful in plain sight by touching the face of the celebrity they wanted gone.

open image in gallery Alan Carr on 'Traitors' ( BBC )

It was decided that Carr was the best candidate for the job and, after struggling to touch someone’s face without arousing suspicion, he pretended to remove a piece of hair from his friend’s cheek.

“There’s no one as devastated as me,” she added. “My default setting is forgiveness, but I don’t forget.”

Despite the televised betrayal, Faith insisted there were no real hard feelings between them, stating that she had texted Carr good luck.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Carr himself has spoken about how guilty he felt, admitting that “murdering” his real-life friend was a tough decision.

Also taking part in this year’s series are actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson and Ruth Codd, former QI host Stephen Fry, broadcasters Kate Garraway and Clare Balding, singer Charlotte Church, comedian Lucy Beaumont, rugby player Joe Marler, YouTube prankster Niko Omilana and historian David Olusoga.

Other stars include Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, comedian Joe Wilkinson and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The lucky players who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.

The next episode of Celebrity Traitors will air on Wednesday 15 October at 9pm on BBC One.