The Celebrity Traitors UK full trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first episode of Celebrity Traitors hit screens last night and to say it was a rollercoaster would be an understatement.

Unlike the civilian version of the series, which has become a major hit for the BBC, viewers didn’t need to be introduced to the contestants, because BBC producers managed to bring in a genuinely star-studded cast including the likes of comedian Alan Carr, musician Paloma Faith and actor Celia Imrie.

In the debut episode, the celebrities barely had time to take in their surroundings before being put to task on their first challenge, where they literally had to dig their own graves to find shields, to protect them from the series’ first murder.

Jonathan Ross, Joe Wilkinson, Joe Marler, Kate Garraway, Celie Imrie and Charlotte Church all found a shield, though Charlotte later gave hers away after the first mission went wrong, thanks to a mishap from Clare Balding.

Meanwhile, host Claudia Winkleman selected Alan, alongside singer-songwriter Cat Burns and TV host Jonathan Ross, as the first three traitors of the series. In a major twist, the first murder of the show will be committed in plain sight.

In order to kill, Alan must mark the face of the first victim with a black lily, but we’ll have to wait until tonight to see who perishes.