Celebrity Traitors live: Cliffhanger leaves viewers braced for first major twist murder in episode 2
BBC game-show phenomenon kicked off last night with star-studded spin-off featuring Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Paloma Faith and Alan Carr
The first episode of Celebrity Traitors hit screens last night and to say it was a rollercoaster would be an understatement.
Unlike the civilian version of the series, which has become a major hit for the BBC, viewers didn’t need to be introduced to the contestants, because BBC producers managed to bring in a genuinely star-studded cast including the likes of comedian Alan Carr, musician Paloma Faith and actor Celia Imrie.
In the debut episode, the celebrities barely had time to take in their surroundings before being put to task on their first challenge, where they literally had to dig their own graves to find shields, to protect them from the series’ first murder.
Jonathan Ross, Joe Wilkinson, Joe Marler, Kate Garraway, Celie Imrie and Charlotte Church all found a shield, though Charlotte later gave hers away after the first mission went wrong, thanks to a mishap from Clare Balding.
Meanwhile, host Claudia Winkleman selected Alan, alongside singer-songwriter Cat Burns and TV host Jonathan Ross, as the first three traitors of the series. In a major twist, the first murder of the show will be committed in plain sight.
In order to kill, Alan must mark the face of the first victim with a black lily, but we’ll have to wait until tonight to see who perishes.
Who is Cat Burns?
Aside from Alan Carr’s exploits, Cat Burns was possibly the biggest talking point of episode one. The 25-year-old showed maturity beyond her age after showing composure when being selected as a traitor.
The musician had her first hit with her 2020 single “Go”, which gained increased popularity on TikTok and eventually reached number two in the UK singles chart in 2022.
The Streatham-born singer was nominated for a Brit Award for the song in 2023, and was also recognised in the British Pop/R&B Act and Rising Star categories in the same year. She released her debut album Early Twenties last year.
Fans have already earmarked her as a favourite to win the show and she already appears to be sticking to her strategy. Before the show, she told the BBC: "My strategy, if I am a Traitor, would be to just try and go under the radar, not draw too much attention to myself, but also give out names of people who I think could be Traitors."
Why Alan Carr is all of us in The Celebrity Traitors
With his sweat-drenched, awkward performance as an unlikely backstabber, the comedian is the unrivalled highlight of the star-studded new series, writes Helen Coffey
Why Alan Carr is all of us in The Celebrity Traitors
Who is Ruth Codd?
Irish actor Ruth Codd is possibly the biggest unknown entity on Celebrity Traitors, having only risen to fame after loving her job as a barber and make-up artist during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 29-year-old began posting videos on TikTok after being made redundant and, within a year, had more than 670,000 followers.
She was discovered by casting agents and placed in the role of Anya in the Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club before going on to play Juno Usher in the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe adaptation miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher.
Although she went under the radar in the first episode, Codd’s unique look certainly caught the eye whenever she was on the screen. Let’s hope we see more of her over the next eight episodes.
Who is Niko Omilana?
One of the only disappointments of episode one was that YouTuber Niko Omilana wasn't selected as a traitor, but if he is, then we'll be in for a treat.
The content creator, 27, has carved out a niche with his undercover pranks, infiltrating far-right protests in London – in disguise as a white man – to the lift the lid on racism in Britain. In 2018, he went viral after he posted his video “Undercover as a racist for 24 hours”, which shows protesters growing violent towards him when his mask slips.
He most notably grabbed headlines in 2021 when he ran for Mayor of London, achieving an impressive 49,628 votes. In the 2024 general election, he ran against then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, obtaining 160 votes. He attracted more attention, though, when he held up a "L" sign behind Sunak, referring to the MP as a loser.
While Niko is one of the lesser-known contestants on The Traitors, he was delighted when Stephen Fry knew his work. “Stephen knows who I am! I wanted to be unknown to everyone; now everyone’s going to see me as a conniving prankster.”
Who is Tameka Empson?
Ahh, Tameka. She's already such a joy in this series. Who can forget her already iconic episode one line: “Yes, Claudia. Strut away”. Or when she happily confirmed that the group will exploit Tom Daley’s athleticism “for anything”.
Most BBC viewers will be more familiar with her as Kim Fox in EastEnders, a role she has played since 2009, winning numerous awards, including the 2012 Inside Soap gong for Funniest Female Performance.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the show's launch Empson admitted that she didn't know why she joined Celebrity Traitors but had become hooked on the show after watching series two.
Amusingly, she said she'll refuse to go out first even if she is eliminated: "I hope Claudia is good at improvisation, because I am not going out first. I just won't go. I will just refuse. It’s going to be different. Yeah, sorry everyone but I’m staying. How about that plot twist?!"
Let's hope the BBC have a contingency plan in case she's ousted tonight.
Celebrity Traitors proves to be major ratings hit
Episode one attracted 6.1 million viewers on Wednesday night, reports TV ratings journalist Liam Hamilton and 46 per cent of all viewers across the 9pm slot. This is also one million up on the last civilian series, which aired in January.
Celebrity Traitors viewers hail nervous Alan Carr as highlight of new series
It’s safe to say that Alan Carr stole the show in the debut episode. The comedian already had viewers in hysterics after claiming he wanted to be a traitor – and then struggled with the reality after host Claudia Winkleman made him one.
Viewers are already calling him the highlight of the series so far and worth the licence fee alone.
Jacob Stolworthy rounds up the best reactions:
Celebrity Traitors viewers hail nervous contestant highlight of new series
Meet the celebrity traitors: Claudia Winkleman picks her trio of backstabbing stars
The three backstabbing stars have been selected by the Celebrity Traitors host.
Jacob Stolworthy has all the info you’ll need on the deadly trio:
Who are the first three Traitors on Celebrity Traitors?
The Celebrity Traitors review: It’s still the camp and menacing show we know and love – with a stonking all-star cast
The starry spin-off of the BBC hit stays faithful to the original formula – and it’s such a delight to be back at Ardross Castle, writes Katie Rosseinsky
The Celebrity Traitors review: It’s still the camp and menacing show we know and love
Alan's big decision
“This has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons - I was having such a lovely night,” says Alan Carr as he’s sent off to kill The Traitors first victim.
Who that person is will remain a mystery until Thursday’s episode.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments